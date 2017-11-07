Jaguar Land Rover US sales increasing
7 November 2017 04:46:20
|Tweet
It is a small premium manufacturer in US, with sales that don't even gets close to Mercedes and BMW, but the last months were very good for Jaguar Land Rover.
The UK manufacturer reported good October sales. Jaguar sales were 2,891 units, a 10 percent decrease from 3,219 units in October 2016. The Jaguar F-PACE had another strong month increasing to 1,444 sales, an increase of 16 percent from 1,240 in October 2016. In October, the Jaguar F-PACE was again the top selling vehicle for Jaguar Land Rover in the U.S. as it has been for the past two months.
On the other side, Land Rover sales decreased 1 percent to 5,477 units from 5,532 in October 2016. The Range Rover Velar sold 1,327 units in October, making it the most popular vehicle among Land Rover brand for the month.
Jaguar Land Rover October U.S. sales for both brands hit 8,368 units, a 4 percent decrease from 8,751 units in October 2016. The 2017 Land Rover model line-up features six models.
Year to date, Jaguar Land Rover is up 11% percent in the United States, building on 2016's record year sales pace.
Jaguar Land Rover US sales increasing Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2004 Jaguar Concept EightEngine: Supercharged AJ-V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400.0 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 553 nm / 407.9 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
1954 Jaguar D-TypeEngine: Cast Iron Inline-6, Power: 182.7 kw / 245 bhp, Torque: 325.4 nm / 240 ft lbs
1957 Jaguar E1AEngine: Inline-6, Power: 89.5 kw / 120 bhp @ 5750 rpm, Torque: 193 nm / 142.3 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm
1960 Jaguar E2AEngine: Inline-6, Power: 220.0 kw / 295 bhp @ 6800 rpmN/A
1961 Jaguar E-TypeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 197.6 kw / 265.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 352.5 nm / 260.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
New Vehicles
Infiniti QX80 to be revealed in Dubai
Infiniti will increase its SUV range with the introduction of its biggest 4x4 vehicle. Powerful proportions, commanding exterior design, a luxurious cabin ...
Infiniti will increase its SUV range with the introduction of its biggest 4x4 vehicle. Powerful proportions, commanding exterior design, a luxurious cabin ...
Concept Cars
Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Custom Cars
BMW to offer M Performance Parts for the new M5
Along the new BMW M3 30 Years American Edition, the German manufacturer also introduces the M Performance Parts for the all-new BMW M5.Along the new BMW ...
Along the new BMW M3 30 Years American Edition, the German manufacturer also introduces the M Performance Parts for the all-new BMW M5.Along the new BMW ...
Future Cars
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Market News
Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
Gadgets
Vauxhall Zafira Tourer receives IntelliLink system
Even if more and more people are looking for SUV, Vauxhall still wants to give a chance to one of its most iconic models: the Zafira. Vauxhall’s Zafira ...
Even if more and more people are looking for SUV, Vauxhall still wants to give a chance to one of its most iconic models: the Zafira. Vauxhall’s Zafira ...
Various News
This donkey was fined with 6.800 USD for damaging a McLaren
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...
Motorsports
Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...