Jaguar Land Rover sold more than 600.000 cars in 2016

Thanks to recent expansion of the range, Jaguar and Land Rover managed to increase their sales and to reach an important milestone in 2016. According to the most recent statistics, Jaguar Land Rover reported record retail sales of 604,009 vehicles (including sales from China joint venture) in the financial year, up 16% compared to last year, exceeding 600,000 for the first time in the company’s history.





Retail sales for the full financial year were up year-on-year in China (32%), North America (24%), the UK (16%) and Europe (13%), whilst sales in other Overseas markets were down 6%.





For the month of March, retail sales were up in Europe (21%), North America (21%), China (21%) and Overseas markets (6%) compared to March 2016. In the UK, March sales were up 26.5% to a record 31,778 vehicles.





Retail sales for Jaguar were a record 172,848 vehicles in the financial year, up 83% compared to the prior year primarily driven by the successful introduction of the F-PACE and solid sales of the XE and XF. Jaguar retails in the Fourth Quarter were 53,972 vehicles, up 81% on the same quarter last year, and 27,820 units in the month of March, up 83% compared to March 2016.





Land Rover retailed 431,161 vehicles this financial year, up 1% compared to last year, as continuing strong sales of the Discovery Sport, Evoque and Range Rover Sport were offset by the run-out of Defender and Discovery. Retail sales for Land Rover for the Fourth Quarter were 125,537 units, down 3% on quarter four last year, and retails in March were 63,018 vehicles, up 5% compared to March 2016.









Tags: land rover, jaguar, land rover jaguar sales, 2016 sales, jaguar sales, land rover sales

Posted in Jaguar, Market News