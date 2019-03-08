Jaguar I-Pace won the European Car of the Year 2019 award

The all-electric Jaguar I-Pace has been voted ‘Car of the Year’ at the European Car of the Year Awards 2019. This is the first time a Jaguar has won the coveted prize. Also, this is for the fist time when an electric SUV wins this title.





The European Car of the Year jury comprises 60 motoring journalists from 23 countries and after the first leg of the contest, the Jaguar I-Pace and the Alpine A110 ended in a tie. After a new round of votes, Jaguar I-Pace won with 18 votes againts 16.





“For our first electric vehicle to also be the first Jaguar to win European Car of the Year gives us a huge sense of pride", said Ralf Speth, Jaguar Land Rover CEO.





During his short life, the Jaguar I-Pace manged to won 55 awards worldwide, including some very prestigious car magazines from Germany, UK and China.

