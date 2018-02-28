Jaguar I-Pace to be revealed on social networks
28 February 2018 17:03:33
|Tweet
As Tesla Model X enjoys great popularity in Europe, other manufacturers are ready to join the game. The first one to launch a proper rival for the American all-electric SUV is Jaguar, who will live stream the global premiere of its first-ever battery electric vehicle (BEV), the Jaguar I-PACE, on March 1, 2018.
Thousands of prospective customers from around the world have already pressed the ‘I want one’ button on the Jaguar website to register their interest in the hotly anticipated electric performance SUV, and Jaguar is responding by throwing the doors to its live-reveal wide open; hosting an online webcast on its social channels.
The I-PACE is the newest member of the Jaguar ‘PACE’ SUV family and is the EV that drivers have been waiting for.
The I-PACE will be capable of rapid charging from zero to 80 percent in 45 minutes on a 100kW DC charger1 and has been rigorously tested across extremes of terrain and climate.
With more than 1.5 million test miles and a further 11,000 hours of rig simulations completed by more than 200 production prototypes, the Jaguar design and engineering teams have created an all-electric SUV ready for the variety of conditions found in markets around the world.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1958 Jaguar XK150 S Bertone CoupeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 186.4 kw / 250.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 325.4 nm / 240.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
2000 Jaguar XKR Silverstone EditionEngine: Supercharged AJ-V8, Power: 275.9 kw / 370.0 bhp @ 6150 rpm, Torque: 525 nm / 387.2 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
2005 Jaguar XKR Victory EditionEngine: AJ34 V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 553.17 nm / 408.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2004 Jaguar Concept EightEngine: Supercharged AJ-V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400.0 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 553 nm / 407.9 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2001 Jaguar XJR Special EditionEngine: Supercharged V8, Power: 275.9 kw / 370 bhp @ 6150 rpm, Torque: 524.7 nm / 387 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
New Vehicles
Rolls Royce SUV to be called Cullinan
Everybody is building SUV's. Even Lamborghini recently launched the Urus, the sportiest 4x4 vehicle in the world. That after Bentley launched the Bentayga. ...
Everybody is building SUV's. Even Lamborghini recently launched the Urus, the sportiest 4x4 vehicle in the world. That after Bentley launched the Bentayga. ...
Concept Cars
Kia will debut on Indian market with the SP Concept
Kia understood quickly that in order to increase its sales in the Orient it has to be present in India, one of the markets with the biggest growth in ...
Kia understood quickly that in order to increase its sales in the Orient it has to be present in India, one of the markets with the biggest growth in ...
Custom Cars
McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...
Future Cars
Lexus list of premieres at Geneva Motor Show
Lexus will use this year Geneva Motor Show to mark the world premiere of its new UX crossover at the Geneva Motor Show on March 6th. The all-new compact ...
Lexus will use this year Geneva Motor Show to mark the world premiere of its new UX crossover at the Geneva Motor Show on March 6th. The all-new compact ...
Market News
Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...
Gadgets
Renault introduces Android Auto on all-electric Zoe
Renault managed to become one of the most respectable electric car manufacturers since the launch of its Zoe urban car. The French car managed to reach ...
Renault managed to become one of the most respectable electric car manufacturers since the launch of its Zoe urban car. The French car managed to reach ...
Various News
World record for fastest speed on a snowboard towed by a vehicle
When you're a kid and you ask a car to tow your sled in winter is the most fun thing you can have in the winter. But from this to let yourself towed by ...
When you're a kid and you ask a car to tow your sled in winter is the most fun thing you can have in the winter. But from this to let yourself towed by ...
Motorsports
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...