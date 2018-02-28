Jaguar I-Pace to be revealed on social networks

As Tesla Model X enjoys great popularity in Europe, other manufacturers are ready to join the game. The first one to launch a proper rival for the American all-electric SUV is Jaguar, who will live stream the global premiere of its first-ever battery electric vehicle (BEV), the Jaguar I-PACE, on March 1, 2018.





Thousands of prospective customers from around the world have already pressed the ‘I want one’ button on the Jaguar website to register their interest in the hotly anticipated electric performance SUV, and Jaguar is responding by throwing the doors to its live-reveal wide open; hosting an online webcast on its social channels.





The I-PACE is the newest member of the Jaguar ‘PACE’ SUV family and is the EV that drivers have been waiting for.





The I-PACE will be capable of rapid charging from zero to 80 percent in 45 minutes on a 100kW DC charger1 and has been rigorously tested across extremes of terrain and climate.





With more than 1.5 million test miles and a further 11,000 hours of rig simulations completed by more than 200 production prototypes, the Jaguar design and engineering teams have created an all-electric SUV ready for the variety of conditions found in markets around the world.









