Home » News » Jaguar » Jaguar I-Pace to be revealed on social networks

Jaguar I-Pace to be revealed on social networks

28 February 2018 17:03:33

As Tesla Model X enjoys great popularity in Europe, other manufacturers are ready to join the game. The first one to launch a proper rival for the American all-electric SUV is Jaguar, who will live stream the global premiere of its first-ever battery electric vehicle (BEV), the Jaguar I-PACE, on March 1, 2018.

Thousands of prospective customers from around the world have already pressed the ‘I want one’ button on the Jaguar website to register their interest in the hotly anticipated electric performance SUV, and Jaguar is responding by throwing the doors to its live-reveal wide open; hosting an online webcast on its social channels.

The I-PACE is the newest member of the Jaguar ‘PACE’ SUV family and is the EV that drivers have been waiting for.
Jaguar I-Pace to be revealed on social networks
Jaguar I-Pace to be revealed on social networks Photos

The I-PACE will be capable of rapid charging from zero to 80 percent in 45 minutes on a 100kW DC charger1 and has been rigorously tested across extremes of terrain and climate.

With more than 1.5 million test miles and a further 11,000 hours of rig simulations completed by more than 200 production prototypes, the Jaguar design and engineering teams have created an all-electric SUV ready for the variety of conditions found in markets around the world.


Tags: , , ,

Posted in Jaguar, New Vehicles

Jaguar I-Pace to be revealed on social networks Photos (1 photos)
  • Jaguar I-Pace to be revealed on social networks

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2019 Buick Envision launched in US

    2019 Buick Envision launched in US

  2. Jaguar I-Pace to be revealed on social networks

    Jaguar I-Pace to be revealed on social networks

  3. Lexus UX crossover first image revealed

    Lexus UX crossover first image revealed

  4.  
  5. Genesis G90 Special Edition unveiled for the Oscars

    Genesis G90 Special Edition unveiled for the Oscars

  6. Hyundai Kona electric launched

    Hyundai Kona electric launched

  7. 2018 Kia Optima updates to be unveiled in Geneva

    2018 Kia Optima updates to be unveiled in Geneva

Related Specs

  1. 1958 Jaguar XK150 S Bertone Coupe

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 186.4 kw / 250.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 325.4 nm / 240.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  2. 2000 Jaguar XKR Silverstone Edition

    Engine: Supercharged AJ-V8, Power: 275.9 kw / 370.0 bhp @ 6150 rpm, Torque: 525 nm / 387.2 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm

  3. 2005 Jaguar XKR Victory Edition

    Engine: AJ34 V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 553.17 nm / 408.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

  4. 2004 Jaguar Concept Eight

    Engine: Supercharged AJ-V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400.0 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 553 nm / 407.9 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

  5. 2001 Jaguar XJR Special Edition

    Engine: Supercharged V8, Power: 275.9 kw / 370 bhp @ 6150 rpm, Torque: 524.7 nm / 387 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm

New Vehicles

Rolls Royce SUV to be called CullinanRolls Royce SUV to be called Cullinan
Everybody is building SUV's. Even Lamborghini recently launched the Urus, the sportiest 4x4 vehicle in the world. That after Bentley launched the Bentayga. ...

Concept Cars

Kia will debut on Indian market with the SP ConceptKia will debut on Indian market with the SP Concept
Kia understood quickly that in order to increase its sales in the Orient it has to be present in India, one of the markets with the biggest growth in ...

Custom Cars

McLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S CoupeMcLaren Special Operations delivered 10 unique 570S Coupe
Inspired by Lamborghini Ad Personam program or by Ferrari, McLaren launched McLaren Special Operations more than three years ago. It is one of the most ...

Future Cars

Lexus list of premieres at Geneva Motor ShowLexus list of premieres at Geneva Motor Show
Lexus will use this year Geneva Motor Show to mark the world premiere of its new UX crossover at the Geneva Motor Show on March 6th. The all-new compact ...

Market News

Vauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 ordersVauxhall Insignia reached 100.000 orders
It's on the market for less than a year and it already enjoys very good sales on the European market. Vauxhall and sister brand Opel, have reached the ...

Gadgets

Renault introduces Android Auto on all-electric ZoeRenault introduces Android Auto on all-electric Zoe
Renault managed to become one of the most respectable electric car manufacturers since the launch of its Zoe urban car. The French car managed to reach ...

Various News

World record for fastest speed on a snowboard towed by a vehicleWorld record for fastest speed on a snowboard towed by a vehicle
When you're a kid and you ask a car to tow your sled in winter is the most fun thing you can have in the winter. But from this to let yourself towed by ...

Motorsports

David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of ChampionsDavid Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions
David Coulthard won the 2018 Race of Champions after defeating Petter Solberg, the former WRC champion. This year, Race of Champions was held at the King ...

Videos

Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mphTesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Copyright CarSession.com