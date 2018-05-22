Jaguar I-Pace makes debuts as Formula E Pace Car
22 May 2018 15:37:40
Nobody would have thought of a Jaguar who can be both electric and performant. But the new I-Pace electric SUV proved everyone that future can be unexpected.
The Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY racecar charged ahead as it made its global debut in Berlin. Founder and CEO of Formula E Alejandro Agag had the honour of marking this historical moment alongside Jaguar Racing as he drove the racecar around the iconic Tempelhof Circuit.
Alejandro Agag put the eTROPHY racecar through its paces on the track and completed five laps in front of the crowds in Berlin. While demonstrating its dynamic capabilities, the eTROPHY racecar gave a glimpse of the future of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship to a global audience.
The Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY will be the official support series for the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in 2018/19. Up to 20 Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY racecars will line up on the grid on the streets the centre of global cities such as Hong Kong, Rome, Paris and New York.
The Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY offers an ‘Arrive and Drive’ package for the drivers on the grid. All of the vehicles will be designed, engineered and built by Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (SVO).
The package includes professional technical support from racecar preparation to data engineering, global logistics for vehicles, spare parts and equipment.
