Jaguar I-Pace is the electrified star on Heathrow

8 May 2018 16:48:34

The new Jaguar I-Pace will will form the heart of an all-new zero-emissions luxury chauffeur service to and from Heathrow Airport. As many as 200 I-Pace's will be available at Heathrow as part of a deal with WeKnowGroup, creating one of the largest electric vehicle fleets in the UK.

“This is a significant step change in our successful, decades-long relationship with Heathrow where we operate arrivals desks in all terminals, to assist thousands of travellers every year", said Peter Buchanan, CEO, WeKnowGroup.

As you know, the I-Pace is the first European all electric SUV. It has a 432 pouch cells, delivering a range of 298 miles (WLTP cycle). On average a chauffeur vehicle drives around 114 miles per day, allowing the I-Pace vehicles to easily complete a whole day’s driving on a single charge – even with passengers, in winter and with motorway driving. With the ability to charge at 100kWh, I-PACE can be ‘refuelled’ from 0% to 80% in just 40 minutes.

The new Jaguar I-Pace also comes with an eight-year/ 100,000-mile battery warranty and three-year/ 62,000-mile whole vehicle warranty. 

We are thrilled to be working with two British companies on this landmark initiative to support more sustainable transportation choices for our passengers", added Emma Gilthorpe, Executive Director at Heathrow.


 

