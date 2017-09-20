Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy competition announced

We've just seen the new I-Pace electric SUV in Frankfurt, and Jaguar is already announcing its own competition dedicated to electric vehicles.





The Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY will be the support series for the FIA Formula E championship, taking place on the same weekends at the same city circuits, starting in late 2018.





Exclusively featuring Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY racecars. Up to 20 electric I-PACE racecars will be on the grid in the centre of 10 races in global cities such as Hong Kong, Paris, Sao Paolo and New York, giving future Formula E stars the chance to race in the world-first series.





The announcement follows news that the British government is to ban the sale of petrol and diesel cars from 2040 and reinforces Jaguar Land Rover’s commitment to electrification – from 2020 all new model lines will be electrified, with either hybrid or battery technology.





Jaguar Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) in Warwickshire, UK, will build the racecars. They will be based on Jaguar’s first battery electric vehicle, the I-PACE performance SUV, which will hit the streets in late 2018.









