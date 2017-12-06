Jaguar I-Pace concept makes final tests in Los Angeles
6 December 2017 16:48:31
Jaguar is getting closer to its first electric SUV, already anticipated by the I-Pace Concept, unveiled last year during the Los Angeles Motor Show. Now, he Jaguar I-PACE Concept returned to the city as a production prototype for its final range and durability tests ahead of its global reveal and start of sale in 2018.
Thousands of potential customers around the world have pressed the ‘I want one’ button on www.jaguar.com to register their interest for the hotly anticipated electric SUV. Not only will these customers be at the front of the queue when order books officially open globally in March, but a lucky few have been chosen to accompany Jaguar's engineers as prototype vehicles complete final validation tests.
Jaguar engineers took a long-distance range test on one charge only. The I-PACE production prototype drove 200 miles from Los Angeles’ Sunset Boulevard to Central California’s Morro Bay on a single charge of its Lithium-Ion battery.
Ian Hoban, Jaguar Vehicle Line Director, said: “After 1.5 million global test miles, the I-PACE is ready for production and is proven to deliver long distances on a single charge. Jaguar's first battery electric vehicle will also be fast to charge; our target is a zero to 80 percent charge being achievable in a short break."
Full specification and pricing for the Jaguar electric performance SUV will be announced in early 2018 when order books will officially open and a production version of the car is shown.
