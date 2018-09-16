Home » News » Jaguar » Jaguar I-Pace clay model to be exhibited in a museum

Jaguar I-Pace clay model to be exhibited in a museum

16 September 2018 10:33:16

The Jaguar I-Pace is a milestone car for the UK manufacturer so the officials are trying to promote it and make sure it makes history. In order to do that, A bespoke full-size clay model of the Jaguar I-PACE, created by the brand’s world-renowned designer Ian Callum, is to take centre stage at Scotland’s first dedicated design museum.

Fifty years after writing letters, as a schoolboy, to Jaguar asking for help to become a car designer, Ian Callum has become world-renowned.

The I-PACE exhibit will be unveiled on 15 September at the grand opening of the new V&A Design Museum in Dundee, which highlights the global achievements of Scottish designers past and present.

The clay model shows the painstaking and elaborate design process behind the firm’s first all-electric vehicle as well as the steps followed to create all new Jaguars.
The new museum will bring touring exhibitions from the V&A and other international museums to Scotland, as well as curating its own exhibitions in future years. V&A Dundee will have an international outlook: investigating the global importance of design, commissioning new work and contributing to public understanding of the role of design in everyone’s lives. 


