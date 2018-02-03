Jaguar I-Pace charging performance detailed
3 February 2018 11:02:08
Jaguar is closer and closer to unveiling its first electric car: the I-Pace. Created to rival the Tesla Model X, the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE will support rapid charging and offer exceptional performance when it goes on sale later this year.
Capable of a DC fast charge from zero to 80 percent in approximately 45 minutes with a 100kW charger and with sports car performance and SUV practicality, the I-PACE will be well equipped for everyday use – whether on the school run, daily commute or even coping with sub-zero temperatures.
The Jaguar I-PACE has been rigorously tested across extremes of terrain and temperature at the Jaguar Land Rover cold weather test facility in Arjeplog, Sweden, at temperatures as low as -40°F.
While plugged into power, customers will be able to prepare the car’s battery and cabin temperature ahead of a journey without tapping into the battery’s range. Pre-conditioning the car ensures maximum range, performance and comfort whether temperatures are freezing cold or extremely hot.
Setting up preferred charging times and pre-conditioning schedules can be done from either the on-board Jaguar InControl system, or the Jaguar InControl Remote smartphone app.
