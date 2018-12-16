Jaguar has some pet-friendly accessories for your beloved companion
16 December 2018 03:31:55
Jaguar has developed a range of pet products designed to make animals’ journeys safer and more comfortable. And the British car manufacturer found the perfect time to launch this new collection: the Christmas.
The new accessories are more or less identical to to those produced by sister brand Land Rover for its owners and their beloved companions.
According to the press release, the products which include anti-spill water bowls and upholstery protection rugs are available across the SUV range and also on the XF Sportbrake model.
Jaguar sais the customers will be able to specify accessories in a choice of four packs. THe cheapest one is called Pet Rear Seat Protection pack. It costs $338 and it comes with a second-row seat cover and a spill-resistant bowl. The second one named Pet Transportation pack (624 USD) has a rubber floor mat for the trunk, the spill-resistant water bow, and a foldable pet carrier.
If you are willing to spend 903 bucks for the Pet Luggage Compartment Protection pack you'll get a full trunk only for your four-legged friend. The last one costs 1.302 USD and is called Pet Care and Access pack. It’s based on the Pet Luggage Compartment Protection pack but is comes with a folding ramp and a portable rinse system.
