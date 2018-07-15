Jaguar Go I-PACE app available for the electric SUV
15 July 2018 13:44:34
Jaguar is moving fast with its first electric vehicle, the I-PACE SUV, already launched on many markets across Europe. Now, to increase the convenience of the car, Jaguar has launched an intelligent app that help drivers experience life with its all-electric I-PACE before even getting behind the wheel.
The Go I-PACE app captures journey data to calculate potential cost savings, show how much battery would be used per trip and tell users how many charges they would need in a week if they were driving the I-PACE.
As it builds a unique picture of a vehicle’s use, the app will even show how many journeys, if any, would have needed a stop to charge the EV’s advanced Lithium-ion battery. Journeys over 50 miles represent only two per cent of all UK trips. I-PACE, which has a maximum range of 298 miles (WLTP), could complete 98 per cent of these using just a fraction of a single charge.
When opening the app, users can enter the real-world fuel economy of their existing vehicle to calculate the cost savings switching to the I-PACE would deliver. Once enough journeys have been logged, the app will estimate the range drivers can expect to achieve from a full charge. An interactive map allows users to search for the nearest charging points along a chosen route or within a local area.
Compatible with Apple operating systems and coming soon for Android, the Go I-PACE app runs in the background and uses the device’s location services to track individual journeys. It can also distinguish between different modes of transport to make sure it collects accurate data, even prompting users to confirm that individual trips were made by car for unusual routes – for instance on journeys made by cycling rather than behind the wheel.
The Jaguar I-PACE can achieve a 0-80 per cent charge in 85 minutes (50kW DC rapid) and can achieve the same level in just over 10 hours using a residential AC wall box (7kW), ideal for overnight charging at home.
