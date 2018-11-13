Jaguar F-Type rally cars celebrate 70 years of sport heritage
13 November 2018 17:50:48
Jaguar continues to celebrate 70 years of sports heritage with some fantastic cars. The latest additions are two F-TYPE Convertible rally cars, with design cues from the F-TYPE Chequered Flag Limited Edition. Both continue celebration of 70 years of sports car heritage since the XK 120 was revealed in 1948.
The one-off F-TYPE rally cars also pay homage to the legendary Jaguar XK 120 registered ‘NUB 120’ which, in the early 1950s in the hands of Ian Appleyard, completed three consecutive Alpine Rallies without incurring a single penalty point, and won the RAC and Tulip.
Both rally-specification F-TYPE Convertibles are powered by Jaguar’s 300PS 2.0-litre Ingenium four-cylinder petrol engine. With modifications overseen by Jaguar Design and Engineering, both cars were built to FIA specification, with comprehensively uprated brakes and suspension fitted alongside a protective rollcage, race-seats with six-point harness, bonnet-mounted light pod and fire extinguisher.
The rally F-TYPEs feature upgrades to the brakes, suspension and drivetrain including the addition of grooved discs with four-piston calipers front and rear. Hand-built competition dampers and softer springs ensure the high performance cars can be driven flat-out over rough rally stages. Three-way adjustable dampers allow the cars to be tuned for different surfaces and feature spherical bearings for added precision.
The celebratory models were put through their paces at Walters Arena rally stage, South Wales, to demonstrate their performance credentials and will now attend a series of Jaguar events over the next few months.
The Jaguar F-TYPE Chequered Flag Limited Edition is available from £62,335.
