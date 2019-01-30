Jaguar F-Type Checkered Flag Limited Edition announced
30 January 2019
Jaguar is offering a special edition for one of its most iconic model in the range: the F-Type coupe and roadster. Jaguar has announced the addition of a new Checkered Flag Limited Edition model.
This limited edition model celebrates the brand’s rich sports car heritage dating back to the reveal of the XK 120 in 1948.
Based on the Jaguar F-TYPE R-Dynamic Coupe and Convertible, and available with a powerful four- or six-cylinder engine, the Checkered Flag LE features a range of subtle visual enhancements to the exterior and to the cabin.
Highlights include a Black Contrast roof on the Coupe and a luxurious Windsor Leather interior featuring Performance seats with embossed headrests, a Dark Brushed Aluminum center console trim finisher and – in recognition of the Jaguar brand’s motorsport successes – a steering wheel with a discrete Checkered Flag logo and red leather band to mark the 12 o’clock position.
The exquisite, perfectly-proportioned exterior of the F-TYPE is enhanced by the Exterior Black Design Pack, equipped as standard on the Checkered Flag Limited Edition, which benefits from extended side sills to subtly increase visual width and give the car an even greater presence and poise. The 20-inch Gloss Black wheels are exclusive to the Checkered Flag Limited Edition model and complement the red finish of the brake calipers. The model’s superbly-crafted Ebony Windsor Leather interior is offered with contrast stitching in a choice of Red or Cirrus. The slimline Performance seats, with optional heated and cooling functionality, feature headrests embossed with Checkered Flag branding.
In place of the Delta aluminum center console trim, typically equipped on F-TYPE R-Dynamic models, the Checkered Flag Limited Edition features a Dark Brushed Aluminum finisher. The texture and finish of this material perfectly complements the Ebony Windsor Leather.
Power comes from the 296HP 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder Ingenium gasoline engine or the 380HP 3.0-liter supercharged V6 gasoline engine. Both are matched to eight-speed Quickshift transmissions.
