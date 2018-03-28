Home » News » Jaguar » Jaguar F-Pace SVR unveiled

Jaguar F-Pace SVR unveiled

28 March 2018 17:02:12

Jaguar extends its performance range called SVR with the launch of its most popular F-Pace. It gets the SVR treatment to make it the fastest and most powerful F-PACE yet.

Engineered by Special Vehicle Operations (SVO), with a 44% uplift in power, the F-PACE SVR’s 5.0-litre V8 supercharged petrol engine produces 550PS and 680Nm, enabling it to reach 0-60mph in 4.1 seconds (0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds) with a top speed of 176mph (283km/h).

Aerodynamic enhancements include larger air intakes at the front and side fender vents that lower pressure in the wheelarches, reduce lift and provide additional cooling while also optimising high-speed stability. In addition, unique wheel arch extensions and lower body mouldings provide a low-slung muscularity that sets the SVR apart.

An exclusive SVR bonnet features vents to help extract hot air from the engine bay and provide visual evidence of the SVR’s dynamic intent.

At the rear, a unique spoiler is joined by a new bumper housing the quad tailpipes of the Active Exhaust system. The bumper incorporates side strakes that aid aerodynamic performance by smoothing airflow away from the rear of the vehicle.
The uprated chassis has progressive front and rear springs that are 30 and 10 per cent stiffer respectively and incorporate an anti-roll bar specification that contributes to a 5% reduction in body roll.

New, lightweight forged 21- and optional 22-inch alloy wheels are wider at the rear by 25mm compared to the front and contribute to the SVR’s enhanced handling. The 22-inch wheels are 2.4kg lighter on the front and 1.7kg lighter on the rear and are designed to deliver greater airflow to the uprated larger 395mm front and 396mm rear brake discs. The brake discs feature an advanced two piece construction on the front and rear to reduce weight.

Inside, the F-PACE SVR features slimline front seats that provide enhanced lateral support and have signature lozenge quilting and embossed SVR logo. In addition, unique rear seats echo the heavily sculpted designs up front and the SUV’s sports car character is underlined by the Sport Shift Selector. Finally, the SVR branded steering wheel features tactile aluminium paddle shifters.



