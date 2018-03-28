Jaguar F-Pace SVR unveiled
28 March 2018 17:02:12
|Tweet
Jaguar extends its performance range called SVR with the launch of its most popular F-Pace. It gets the SVR treatment to make it the fastest and most powerful F-PACE yet.
Engineered by Special Vehicle Operations (SVO), with a 44% uplift in power, the F-PACE SVR’s 5.0-litre V8 supercharged petrol engine produces 550PS and 680Nm, enabling it to reach 0-60mph in 4.1 seconds (0-100km/h in 4.3 seconds) with a top speed of 176mph (283km/h).
Aerodynamic enhancements include larger air intakes at the front and side fender vents that lower pressure in the wheelarches, reduce lift and provide additional cooling while also optimising high-speed stability. In addition, unique wheel arch extensions and lower body mouldings provide a low-slung muscularity that sets the SVR apart.
An exclusive SVR bonnet features vents to help extract hot air from the engine bay and provide visual evidence of the SVR’s dynamic intent.
At the rear, a unique spoiler is joined by a new bumper housing the quad tailpipes of the Active Exhaust system. The bumper incorporates side strakes that aid aerodynamic performance by smoothing airflow away from the rear of the vehicle.
The uprated chassis has progressive front and rear springs that are 30 and 10 per cent stiffer respectively and incorporate an anti-roll bar specification that contributes to a 5% reduction in body roll.
New, lightweight forged 21- and optional 22-inch alloy wheels are wider at the rear by 25mm compared to the front and contribute to the SVR’s enhanced handling. The 22-inch wheels are 2.4kg lighter on the front and 1.7kg lighter on the rear and are designed to deliver greater airflow to the uprated larger 395mm front and 396mm rear brake discs. The brake discs feature an advanced two piece construction on the front and rear to reduce weight.
Inside, the F-PACE SVR features slimline front seats that provide enhanced lateral support and have signature lozenge quilting and embossed SVR logo. In addition, unique rear seats echo the heavily sculpted designs up front and the SUV’s sports car character is underlined by the Sport Shift Selector. Finally, the SVR branded steering wheel features tactile aluminium paddle shifters.
Jaguar F-Pace SVR unveiled Photos (2 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1966 Jaguar E-Type Frua CoupeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 197.6 kw / 265.0 bhp @ 5400 rpm, Torque: 383.7 nm / 283.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2000 Jaguar F-Type ConceptEngine: AJ-V6, Power: 178.9 kw / 239.9 bhp @ 0 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / Not Available ft lbs @ 0 rpm
2009 Jaguar XF-REngine: V8, Power: 313.2 kw / 420 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 560 nm / 413 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2008 Jaguar XF SV8Engine: 90 Degree Aluminum V8, Power: 313.2 kw / 420 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 560 nm / 4000 ft lbs
1995 Jaguar XJ220 PininfarinaEngine: Twin Turbo V6, Power: 404.2 kw / 542.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 644.0 nm / 475.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
New Vehicles
Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Concept Cars
Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Custom Cars
Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UK
Mitsubishi tries to offer its UK clients some off-road and styling alternatives to its current range. The latest experiment is the current Mitsubishi ...
Mitsubishi tries to offer its UK clients some off-road and styling alternatives to its current range. The latest experiment is the current Mitsubishi ...
Future Cars
Lexus list of premieres at Geneva Motor Show
Lexus will use this year Geneva Motor Show to mark the world premiere of its new UX crossover at the Geneva Motor Show on March 6th. The all-new compact ...
Lexus will use this year Geneva Motor Show to mark the world premiere of its new UX crossover at the Geneva Motor Show on March 6th. The all-new compact ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group deliveries increase in first two moths of 2018
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Gadgets
Hyundai Intelligent Personal Cockpit showcased in Geneva
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...
Along with the new Le Fil Rouge Concept, created to showcase the future design of the company, Hyundai also unveiled a prototype of its future technology. ...
Various News
BMW and Mercedes-Benz will not attend 2019 Detroit Auto Show
I hope you have noticed that car manufacturers are skipping the auto shows. They have their reason to do this and the latest news is coming from BMW. ...
I hope you have noticed that car manufacturers are skipping the auto shows. They have their reason to do this and the latest news is coming from BMW. ...
Motorsports
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Videos
Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...