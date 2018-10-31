Jaguar F-Pace Chequered Flag edition
31 October 2018
Jaguar is one of the sportiest brands in the world, with a long heritage built by very popular cars. Since the reveal of the XK 120 in 1948, sports cars have been integral to Jaguar’s heritage. Now, in celebration of 70 years of Jaguar sports cars, the F-TYPE range has been enhanced by the addition of the Chequered Flag Special Edition.
Based on the F-TYPE R-Dynamic Coupé and Convertible, and available with powerful four- and six-cylinder engines, the Chequered Flag features a range of subtle visual enhancements to the exterior and to the driver-focussed “1+1” cabin.
Highlights include a Black Contrast roof on the Coupé and a luxurious Windsor Leather interior featuring Performance seats with embossed headrests, a Dark Brushed Aluminium centre console trim finisher and – in recognition of Jaguar’s motorsport successes – a steering wheel with discrete Chequered Flag logo and red leather band to mark the 12 o’clock position.
The Exterior Black Design Pack benefits from SVO extended side sills to subtly increase visual width and give the car even greater presence and poise. The 20-inch Gloss Black wheels with Diamond Turned finish are exclusive to the Chequered Flag and perfectly complement the red finish of the brake calipers. The Chequered Flag’s superbly-crafted Ebony Windsor Leather interior is offered with contrast stitching in a choice of Red or Cirrus. The slimline Performance seats, with optional heated and cooling functionality, feature headrests embossed with Chequered Flag branding.
In place of the F-TYPE R-Dynamic’s Delta aluminium centre console trim, the Chequered Flag features a Dark Brushed Aluminium finisher. The texture and finish of this material perfectly complements the Ebony Windsor Leather.
The Touch Pro infotainment system features Meridian audio, a suite of connected services and, for the first time in F-TYPE, Apple CarPlay and Android auto to make it easier than ever to access tailored smartphone apps using the 10-inch touchscreen.
Power comes from the 300PS/400Nm 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine or the 340PS/450Nm and 380PS/ 460Nm supercharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engines.
All engines are matched to eight-speed Quickshift transmissions and send drive to the rear wheels, or – in the 380PS models – the choice of Jaguar’s all-wheel drive system with Intelligent Driveline Dynamics.
Jaguar F-TYPE Chequered Flag editions are available to order now, priced from £62,335.
