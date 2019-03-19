Jaguar F-Pace 300 Sport Special Edition launched in UK

Jaguar is launching a new special edition for its biggest SUV: the F-Pace. Updates to the entire F-PACE range also include the addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard equipment, while improvements to efficiency have seen CO2 emissions reduced by as much as 8g/km.





The special edition is called 300 SPORT and comes with a choice of two 300PS AWD engine options; the 2.0-litre Ingenium petrol and 3.0-litre V6 diesel. The former has 400Nm of torque and can accelerate from 0-62mph in 6.1 seconds (0-60mph in 5.8 seconds) on its way to a top speed of 145mph, while the latter offers 700Nm torque and can accelerate from 0-62mph in 6.4 seconds (0-60mph in 6.2 seconds) and is capable of 150mph.





The 300 SPORT is identified by 22 inch Grey alloy wheels and distinctive Dark Satin Grey exterior detailing. Starting with the front grille surround, this extends to the side window surrounds, side vents, mirror caps and door finishers, as well as the rear valance. With 300 SPORT badges on the front grille and rear tailgate, it is available exclusively in Yulong White, Indus Silver and Santorini Black.





Step inside and the yellow contrast stitching on the instrument panel, centre console and leather seats provide a unique feel to the interior. The 300 SPORT logo is badged on the treadplates, carpet mats and steering wheel and is also embossed on the front headrests.





Comfort and convenience features include Touch Pro Navigation with Connect Pro that enables the driver to control essential features remotely. Jaguar’s 12.3-inch Interactive Driver Display provides a customisable and intuitive driver interface. A Meridian sound system, panoramic roof and 14-way heated electric front seats with memory also form part of the standard specification.





The 300 SPORT also brings better value for customers than ever, with £8,430 of added extras compared with the petrol 300PS R-Sport but at a price of less than £5,000 more. In the case of the diesel 300 SPORT, buyers get £4,555 of added value over the F-PACE ‘S’ for just £500 more.









