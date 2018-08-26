Home » News » Jaguar » Jaguar E-Type will be revived as an electric model

Jaguar E-Type will be revived as an electric model

26 August 2018 11:16:47

Following an overwhelmingly positive reaction to the original concept (E-Type Zero unveiled in 2017) for ‘the most beautiful electric car in the world’, Jaguar Classic has confirmed it will offer all-electric E-types for sale. 

The Jaguar E-type Zero concept not only drives and looks like an E-type, it also offers outstanding performance, with quicker acceleration than the original Series 1 E-type.

Jaguar Classic is targeting a range in excess of 170 miles for all-electric E-types, helped by the car’s low kerb weight and sleek aerodynamics. The concept is powered by a 40kWh battery, which can be recharged in six to seven hours, depending on power source.

Jaguar E-Type will be revived as an electric model
An electric powertrain with single-speed reduction gear has been specially designed for the E-type, utilising many Jaguar I-PACE components. Its lithium-ion battery pack has the same dimensions, and similar weight, to the standard E-type’s six-cylinder petrol XK engine and is in the same location.

The production model will be available in 2020. 

Related Specs

  1. 1954 Jaguar D-Type

    Engine: Cast Iron Inline-6, Power: 182.7 kw / 245 bhp, Torque: 325.4 nm / 240 ft lbs

  2. 1961 Jaguar E-Type

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 197.6 kw / 265.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 352.5 nm / 260.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  3. 1969 Jaguar E-Type

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 197.6 kw / 265.0 bhp @ 5400 rpmN/A

  4. 1971 Jaguar E-Type

    Engine: V12, Power: 186.4 kw / 250.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 390.5 nm / 288.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

  5. 1966 Jaguar E-Type Frua Coupe

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 197.6 kw / 265.0 bhp @ 5400 rpm, Torque: 383.7 nm / 283.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

