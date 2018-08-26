Jaguar E-Type will be revived as an electric model

Following an overwhelmingly positive reaction to the original concept (E-Type Zero unveiled in 2017) for ‘the most beautiful electric car in the world’, Jaguar Classic has confirmed it will offer all-electric E-types for sale.





The Jaguar E-type Zero concept not only drives and looks like an E-type, it also offers outstanding performance, with quicker acceleration than the original Series 1 E-type.





Jaguar Classic is targeting a range in excess of 170 miles for all-electric E-types, helped by the car’s low kerb weight and sleek aerodynamics. The concept is powered by a 40kWh battery, which can be recharged in six to seven hours, depending on power source.





An electric powertrain with single-speed reduction gear has been specially designed for the E-type, utilising many Jaguar I-PACE components. Its lithium-ion battery pack has the same dimensions, and similar weight, to the standard E-type’s six-cylinder petrol XK engine and is in the same location.





The production model will be available in 2020.

