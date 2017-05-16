Jaguar E-Type Lightweight will go to auction

The Jaguar E-Type is one of the most beautiful cars in the world. Nowadays this model is a rarity and the Lightweight version is even more exclusive. Only 12 units were made and the car competed in the 24 hours of Le Mans and also at the Bridgehampton 500.





One of these models will go to auction which is held by Bonhams. In January, another 1963 E-Type Lightweight was sold for 7,37 million USD. As a result, that car was the most expensive E-Type auctioned ever. But according to some specialists, the new unit might grab more than 7 million USD.





Why we are saying that? Because this car was a true racer and because it was owned by Team Cunningham. The car also took part in the Road America 500.

