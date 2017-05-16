Jaguar E-Type Lightweight will go to auction
16 May 2017 08:24:05
|Tweet
The Jaguar E-Type is one of the most beautiful cars in the world. Nowadays this model is a rarity and the Lightweight version is even more exclusive. Only 12 units were made and the car competed in the 24 hours of Le Mans and also at the Bridgehampton 500.
One of these models will go to auction which is held by Bonhams. In January, another 1963 E-Type Lightweight was sold for 7,37 million USD. As a result, that car was the most expensive E-Type auctioned ever. But according to some specialists, the new unit might grab more than 7 million USD.
Why we are saying that? Because this car was a true racer and because it was owned by Team Cunningham. The car also took part in the Road America 500.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1988 Jaguar XJ220 PrototypeEngine: V12, Power: 395.2 kw / 530.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 542 nm / 399.8 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1954 Jaguar D-TypeEngine: Cast Iron Inline-6, Power: 182.7 kw / 245 bhp, Torque: 325.4 nm / 240 ft lbs
1961 Jaguar E-TypeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 197.6 kw / 265.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 352.5 nm / 260.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
1969 Jaguar E-TypeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 197.6 kw / 265.0 bhp @ 5400 rpmN/A
1971 Jaguar E-TypeEngine: V12, Power: 186.4 kw / 250.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 390.5 nm / 288.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F Pace Design Edition sold for 102500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Mercedes reaches 50 months of record sales
Mercedes comes after a fantastic year in 2016. It managed to reach record sales and to overcome its main rival BMW, becoming world's largest manufacturer ...
Mercedes comes after a fantastic year in 2016. It managed to reach record sales and to overcome its main rival BMW, becoming world's largest manufacturer ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen MediaApp 2.0 is a redesigned app for VW clients
More and more manufacturers ar trying to better integrate their clients smartphones in the car. So they launch special apps that can facilitate the connection ...
More and more manufacturers ar trying to better integrate their clients smartphones in the car. So they launch special apps that can facilitate the connection ...
Various News
Ford 1.0 litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
New Mazda RT24-P is ready for some action
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
Videos
Volkswagen T-Roc - Video preview
Every petrol head knows that Volkswagen is working on a new SUV. Named T-Roc, the model will be showcased in May. Until then, the German car manufacturer ...
Every petrol head knows that Volkswagen is working on a new SUV. Named T-Roc, the model will be showcased in May. Until then, the German car manufacturer ...