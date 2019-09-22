Home » News » Jaguar » Jaguar E-Pace is now available in Checkered Flag trim

Jaguar E-Pace is now available in Checkered Flag trim

22 September 2019 07:30:11

This year, Jaguar has developed a new trim level for its cars. It is called Checkered Flag and it was sold as a special edition. 

Now, the British car manufacturer announced that E-Pace SUV can be oredered in the Checkered Flag trim. The car starts from 46,600 USD plus destination fees and it will sit above the SE trim. It also carries some touches from the more expensive R-Dynamic Line. 

Jaguar E-Pace is now available in Checkered Flag trim
The E-Pace Checkered Flag comes with an exclusive color named Photon Red, front and rear bumpers form the R-Dynamic models and two exhaust pipes. There are special LED headlamps with J-shaped DRLs and a blacked out exterior package. The car also has 19 inch alloy wheels and branded door sills with Checkered Flag. 

Inside the cabin there are 10 way electronically adjustable fron seats with heating, a panoramic roof, 12.3 inch display and an Ebony Morzine headliner. 

The Jaguar E-Pace Checkered Flag comes with the 2.0 liter engine rated at 250 horsepower matted to the nine speed automatic transmission. 

Tags: , , ,

Posted in Jaguar, New Vehicles

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Volkswagen T-Roc is now available with the 2.0 TDI 190 HP engine

    Volkswagen T-Roc is now available with the 2.0 TDI 190 HP engine

  2. The new C8 Corvette Convertible will reveal on October 3rd

    The new C8 Corvette Convertible will reveal on October 3rd

  3. Jaguar E-Pace is now available in Checkered Flag trim

    Jaguar E-Pace is now available in Checkered Flag trim

  4.  
  5. Mitsubishi teases a PHEV SUV concept

    Mitsubishi teases a PHEV SUV concept

  6. The new Mini Cooper SE starts its career on the best road in the world

    The new Mini Cooper SE starts its career on the best road in the world

  7. The upcoming Volkswagen Golf will get a GTE version

    The upcoming Volkswagen Golf will get a GTE version

Related Specs

  1. 1951 Jaguar XK120 Martial Oblin Coupe

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 119.3 kw / 160.0 bhp @ 5200 rpmN/A

  2. 2002 Jaguar X-Type Racing Concept

    Engine: AJ-V6N/AN/A

  3. 2004 Jaguar Concept Eight

    Engine: Supercharged AJ-V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400.0 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 553 nm / 407.9 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

  4. 1954 Jaguar D-Type

    Engine: Cast Iron Inline-6, Power: 182.7 kw / 245 bhp, Torque: 325.4 nm / 240 ft lbs

  5. 1957 Jaguar E1A

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 89.5 kw / 120 bhp @ 5750 rpm, Torque: 193 nm / 142.3 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm

New Vehicles

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...

Concept Cars

Audi unveiled the 2019 AI Trail quattro concept carAudi unveiled the 2019 AI Trail quattro concept car
Audi is completing its quartet of visionary vehicles by showcasing a forward-looking electric off-roader at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show with the AI ...

Custom Cars

Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABTVolkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...

Future Cars

Wiesmann teasing its new 2020 carWiesmann teasing its new 2020 car
Wiesmann, the German maker of luxury hand-built sports cars, is ready for a comeback. The return of the marque will be made with the reveal of a brand ...

Market News

Ford F-150 is Americas military favoriteFord F-150 is Americas military favorite
We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America’s best-selling vehicle. ...

Gadgets

Volkswagen launches affordable ID. Charger for home chargingVolkswagen launches affordable ID. Charger for home charging
Charging your electric car at home can be easy. But this implies new costs, as the clients have to install expensive wallbox units. Not anymore, as Volkswagen ...

Various News

Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversaryFiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...

Motorsports

This is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E seasonThis is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E season
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...

Videos

VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG featuresVIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Copyright CarSession.com