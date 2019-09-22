Jaguar E-Pace is now available in Checkered Flag trim
22 September 2019 07:30:11
This year, Jaguar has developed a new trim level for its cars. It is called Checkered Flag and it was sold as a special edition.
Now, the British car manufacturer announced that E-Pace SUV can be oredered in the Checkered Flag trim. The car starts from 46,600 USD plus destination fees and it will sit above the SE trim. It also carries some touches from the more expensive R-Dynamic Line.
The E-Pace Checkered Flag comes with an exclusive color named Photon Red, front and rear bumpers form the R-Dynamic models and two exhaust pipes. There are special LED headlamps with J-shaped DRLs and a blacked out exterior package. The car also has 19 inch alloy wheels and branded door sills with Checkered Flag.
Inside the cabin there are 10 way electronically adjustable fron seats with heating, a panoramic roof, 12.3 inch display and an Ebony Morzine headliner.
The Jaguar E-Pace Checkered Flag comes with the 2.0 liter engine rated at 250 horsepower matted to the nine speed automatic transmission.
