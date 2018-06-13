Jaguar E-Pace available with new 200 hp petrol engine
13 June 2018 12:16:01
Launched this Spring, the baby SUV Jaguar is now available with more options and a new engine. The new Jaguar E-Pace can be ordered with ‘self-learning’ Smart Settings technology, an Adaptive Dynamics suspension set-up and a efficient 200PS petrol engine.
Debuted on the all-electric I-PACE, Smart Settings learns the driver’s habits and anticipates their needs to make their life easier.
The Jaguar E-PACE recognises the approaching driver, based on both a key fob and smartphone Bluetooth signal. The vehicle will then adjust the seat, climate and infotainment system based on the driver’s normal preference.
Smart Settings is offered as part of the Connect Pro Pack, which also consists of a 4G Wi-Fi Hotspot, Pro Services and Navigation Pro – offering real-time traffic information, door-to-door routing from your smartphone, street view and parking availability.
Adaptive Dynamics offers improved handling response, body control and ride. Adaptive Dynamics uses continuously variable damper technology with a triple-tube design and externally mounted hydraulic valves. This provides greater scope to tune the balance between handling responses and body control. The intelligent set-up delivers faster responses and a dedicated off-road tune.
Adaptive Dynamics monitors vehicle movements every 2 milliseconds and calculates the required damping force every 10 milliseconds to respond instantly to the driver’s inputs and road surface changes, providing greater control and minimising body roll. Rough surfaces and off-road conditions are sensed immediately, and the damping adapts accordingly.
E-PACE is now available with Jaguar Land Rover’s clean and efficient 200PS 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbocharged Ingenium petrol engine for the first time, priced from £33,260.
The 200PS model completes the 0-60mph sprint in 7.7 seconds, delivering fuel economy of 34.4 mpg (8.2 l/100km) and CO2 emissions of 186 g/km.
The Jaguar E-PACE is available to order at UK retailers now priced from £28,500.
