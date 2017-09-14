Jaguar announcing massive electrification starting 2020

Considering the current problems of diesel engines, more and more premium manufacturers are making plans for the future. Jaguar is one of them.





From 2020 all new Jaguar Land Rover vehicles will be electrified. The company made the announcement at its inaugural Tech Fest, a series of debates and a free public exhibition about the future of mobility.





Dr Ralf Speth, Jaguar Land Rover Chief Executive Officer, said: “Every new Jaguar Land Rover model line will be electrified from 2020, giving our customers even more choice. We will introduce a portfolio of electrified products across our model range, embracing fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid vehicles. Our first fully electric performance SUV, the Jaguar I-PACE, goes on sale next year.”





The steps in this direction are the new and anticipated Jaguar I-Pace Concept, already unveiled and showed to the public in Frankfurt Motor Show. The Jaguar Future Type Concept is also a part of this plan for the future.













