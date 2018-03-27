Jaguar and Waymo join forces for driverless I-Pace

More and more premium manufacturers are investing tons of money in self driving vehicles and renting car. Jaguar is the most recent example. The UK-based manufacturer and Waymo announce a long-term strategic partnership.





Together, the two companies will develop the world’s first premium self-driving electric vehicle for Waymo’s driverless transportation service.





Jaguar Land Rover and Waymo (formerly Google self-driving car project) will work together to design and engineer self-driving Jaguar I-PACE vehicles.





Waymo Jaguar I-PACEs, equipped with Waymo's self-driving technology, will start testing later this year. On-road testing and capturing real-world data will allow Waymo and Jaguar Land Rover engineers to refine technology and deliver optimum safety and reliability.





Up to 20,000 I-PACEs will be built in the first two years of production and be available for riders of Waymo’s driverless service, serving a potential one million trips per day.





Waymo is the only company with a fleet of fully self-driving cars — with no one in the front seat — on public roads. Later this year Waymo will launch the world’s first self-driving transportation service allowing members of the public to use Waymo’s app to request a vehicle.









Tags: jaguar, jaguar i-pace, jaguar i-pace autonomous, electric jaguar, waymo, waymo jaguar land rover

Posted in Jaguar, Future Cars