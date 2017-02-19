Jaguar and Shell help pay with your car
19 February 2017 17:20:11
Can you imagine going into a gas station and paying what you buy with the help of your car? Like a drive in for car fuelling. Jaguar drivers can now use their car’s touchscreen to pay for fuel with a new cashless payment app. The Shell app is one of several new enhancements to Jaguar’s F-PACE, XE and XF models.
Rather than using a card at the pump, or queuing in the forecourt shop, owners who install the Shell app can simply drive up to any pump at a Shell service station (initially in the UK and then globally) and use the vehicle’s touchscreen to select how much fuel they require and pay using PayPal or Apple Pay. Android Pay will be added later in 2017.
An electronic receipt will be displayed on the touchscreen, so customers can leave the forecourt confident of having paid. A receipt will also be sent directly from the pump to the driver’s email address so it can be added to accounting or expenses software.
Unlike current phone-based payment methods, Shell and Jaguar Land Rover have created a simple but secure customer experience that uses geolocation technology and a cloud based pre-payment check with the Paypal or Apple Pay wallet.
The Shell app with in-car cashless payments will be available to download in the UK from 15 February and will be rolled out to additional markets globally during 2017.
