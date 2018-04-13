Jaguar and Land Rover sign partnership with 007 Elements
13 April 2018 05:24:19
Jaguar and Land Rover is always associated with James Bond. The famous character used the Jaguar and Land Rover cars in many of his films. And now the UK brands will benefit further from this association.
Jaguar Land Rover has a new three-year partnership at the state-of-the-art interactive experience, 007 ELEMENTS in Sölden, Austria.
Fittingly Jaguar Land Rover, whose cars have featured in Bond films since 1983, is now official partner to 007 ELEMENTS located at the top of the 3,050m Gaislachkogl peak.
007 ELEMENTS offers visitors a chance to immerse themselves in the world of the iconic secret agent in a new mountain-top location next to the ice Q restaurant used as the Hoffler Klinik in Spectre. Interactive displays featuring Jaguar Land Rover technical content along with the Land Rover Defender and Range Rover Sport SVR used for filming Spectre will form part of the experience.
Visitors will also see the latest Jaguar Land Rover technology, with the artificial intelligence systems and 90kWh lithium-ion battery from an electric Jaguar I-PACE performance SUV used to power a wireframe model of the C-X75 concept car that starred in a car chase through Rome in Spectre.
Jaguar Land Rover vehicles have appeared in nine Bond films since Octopussy in 1983, when Roger Moore made a dramatic escape in a Range Rover Classic driven by Bianca (Tina Hudson).
007 Elements will open to the public on 12 July 2018
