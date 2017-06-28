Italdesign Zerouno supercar ready for launch

Once in a while, Italdesign takes its sketches further and launches production versions of its fabulous concepts. The Zerouno is one of the examples. With only five cars set to be produced by the end of 2017, the supercar is designed, engineered and produced by Italdesign.





The all-new supercar’s body and modular chassis are made from carbon fibre and powered by a 5.2-litre V10. The all-new Zerouno has race car performance for the road and propels itself to a top speed of 205 mph and 0-62 mph in 3.2 seconds, which is created, in part, by a seven-speed, dual-clutch gearbox.





The focus of this supercar has been aerodynamic-led from the beginning, and is the culmination of nearly 50 years of Italdesign’s history, during which it has designed cars for some of the most exotic marques including Bugatti, Lamborghini, Lancia and Maserati.





The company uses innovative and patented aerodynamics at the nose of the car, called Y Duct, which directs all the air through a central intake, flowing along a Y-shaped path and emerging from two apertures inserted in the bonnet, thus generating maximum downforce.





The interior is also dominated by hand crafted carbon fibre, with the door panels, dashboard and transmission tunnel all fashioned by the composite material. Italdesign has also worked with famed tyre provider, Pirelli, and each car will feature coloured P-Zero tyres, available in white, red, yellow and grey.





Just five cars will be manufactured by the end of 2017 by the Italy-based manufacturer, and the first owners have the option to further customise their cars to make theirs truly bespoke and unique. Several optional packages are available, including full carbon look and the race-only Corsa package.





Designed in conjunction with Roger Dubuis, the Geneva-based watchmaker, each car has a tailor-made and handmade ethos, using the best materials possible. The Zerouno has matching Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Italdesign Edition watch.









