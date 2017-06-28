Home » News » Miscellaneous » Italdesign Zerouno supercar ready for launch
Italdesign Zerouno supercar ready for launch
28 June 2017 16:53:55
Once in a while, Italdesign takes its sketches further and launches production versions of its fabulous concepts. The Zerouno is one of the examples. With only five cars set to be produced by the end of 2017, the supercar is designed, engineered and produced by Italdesign.
The all-new supercar’s body and modular chassis are made from carbon fibre and powered by a 5.2-litre V10. The all-new Zerouno has race car performance for the road and propels itself to a top speed of 205 mph and 0-62 mph in 3.2 seconds, which is created, in part, by a seven-speed, dual-clutch gearbox.
The focus of this supercar has been aerodynamic-led from the beginning, and is the culmination of nearly 50 years of Italdesign’s history, during which it has designed cars for some of the most exotic marques including Bugatti, Lamborghini, Lancia and Maserati.
The company uses innovative and patented aerodynamics at the nose of the car, called Y Duct, which directs all the air through a central intake, flowing along a Y-shaped path and emerging from two apertures inserted in the bonnet, thus generating maximum downforce.
The interior is also dominated by hand crafted carbon fibre, with the door panels, dashboard and transmission tunnel all fashioned by the composite material. Italdesign has also worked with famed tyre provider, Pirelli, and each car will feature coloured P-Zero tyres, available in white, red, yellow and grey.
Just five cars will be manufactured by the end of 2017 by the Italy-based manufacturer, and the first owners have the option to further customise their cars to make theirs truly bespoke and unique. Several optional packages are available, including full carbon look and the race-only Corsa package.
Designed in conjunction with Roger Dubuis, the Geneva-based watchmaker, each car has a tailor-made and handmade ethos, using the best materials possible. The Zerouno has matching Roger Dubuis Excalibur Spider Italdesign Edition watch.
2017 Mercedes E-Class Cabriolet UK pricing announced
Along the new Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer introduced another model on the UK market. It is right in time for summer: ...
Skoda Element concept is an electric buggy
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Dacia Duster becomes emergency vehicle in UK
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even ...
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Best May in the history of Skoda
As its parent Volkswagen, Skoda is enjoying very good sales with deliveries increased by 2.4% to 99,000 units in May (May 2016: 96,700 vehicles), making ...
Lexus Skyjet first spot shows us the car of year 2740
When they don't launch new cars, manufacturers dream. And they dream far, far away, in a world that may or may not exist. This is Lexus, who imagined ...
New Ingenium engine - 2.0 petrol 300 horsepower
Jaguar has launched a new Ingenium engine. We are talking about a new 2.0 liter petrol unit that can deliver 300 horsepower and 400 Nm peak of torque. ...
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
2018 Dacia Duster - First spy video
The second generation Dacia Duster will be unveiled on 22 June. Until than we have had the chance to see the Romanian SUV during some tests in Spain. ...
