Home » News » Porsche » It is official - you won't be able to buy a brand new Porsche with a diesel engine
It is official - you won't be able to buy a brand new Porsche with a diesel engine
23 September 2018 14:06:19
|Tweet
This year in February, Porsche line-up was ditching the diesel versions. But according to some sources, Porsche was about to put those engines back on the market.
But this won't happen. According to Porsche, the German company won't sale diesel. At all. For ever and ever. The decision was announced today. From now on, Porsche will invest only in electro-mobility but don't worry: the line-up won't become electric in the years to come.
“Porsche is not demonising diesel. It is, and will remain, an important propulsion technology. We as a sports car manufacturer, however, for whom diesel has always played a secondary role, have come to the conclusion that we would like our future to be diesel-free. Naturally we will continue to look after our existing diesel customers with the professionalism they expect,” says Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche AG.
Until 2022, Porsche will invest more than six billion euros in electro-mobility. But hte first electric model to go out on the market will be the Taycan in 2019. The new electric sports car will deliver 600 horsepower and will be able to travel with one charge about 500 kilometers in the NEDC cycle.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Mercedes-Benz B Class will come to Paris Motor Show
2019 Peugeot 3008 and 508 can be ordered with plug-in hybrid powertrain
This is the ride to use if you want to catch an arrow that travels with 215 km/h
-
This is the first ride of the new Trump limousine
This is the DS7 Crossback e-tense 4x4
Volvo V60 is now available in R-Design version
Related Specs
1901 Lohner-Porsche PhaetonEngine: 4 Electric Hub MotorsN/AN/A
1979 Porsche 928 AutomaticEngine: V8, Power: 163.3 kw / 219.0 bhp @ 5250 rpm, Torque: 344.4 nm / 254.0 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm
1952 Porsche 356 America RoadsterEngine: Air Cooled Flat-4, Power: 52.2 kw / 70 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A
1960 Porsche 356B Carrera 1600 GS/GTEngine: Air-Cooled Boxer-4, Power: 85.8 kw / 115 bhpN/A
1963 Porsche 356B Carrera 2000 GS/GTEngine: Type 587 Boxer-4, Power: 96.9 kw / 130 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 161.3 nm / 119 ft lbs @ 4600 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in China
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
Skoda already reached one million units produced in 2017
Skoda is on course for another record year as it already managed to produce one million vehicles this year, making it the fourth year in a row that the ...
Skoda is on course for another record year as it already managed to produce one million vehicles this year, making it the fourth year in a row that the ...
Gadgets
BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant available starting 2019
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
Various News
Lamborghini Espada and Islero celebrate 50 years with historic tour
2018 is an important year for Lamborghini, who celebrates 50 years since the launch of two historical models. Twenty classic Lamborghinis, comprising ...
2018 is an important year for Lamborghini, who celebrates 50 years since the launch of two historical models. Twenty classic Lamborghinis, comprising ...
Motorsports
BMW M235i Racing Cup gains Evo Pack and becomes M240i Racing Cup
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
Videos
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - The record-run video
A few weeks ago, Volkswagen managed to set an all-time record during the run at Pikes Peak hill climb race. The car? The mighty all-electric Volkswagen ...
A few weeks ago, Volkswagen managed to set an all-time record during the run at Pikes Peak hill climb race. The car? The mighty all-electric Volkswagen ...