Home » News » Miscellaneous » Isuzu Yukon Luxe Extended Cab launched in UK
Isuzu Yukon Luxe Extended Cab launched in UK
26 April 2018 17:25:34
Isuzu is ready to offer its UK professionals a new alternative, based on the current D-Max, its popular pick-up, sold in UK under the Yukon name. Isuzu launches the Yukon Luxe Extended Cab.
A new addition to the Yukon range, the pickup includes upgrades to exterior and interior elements, whilst retaining all the features of the award-winning Isuzu D-Max Yukon.
The 18-inch Black Shadow alloy wheels and the pro-lift tailgate assist adds an extra sense of quality by giving the tailgate movement a smoother look and feel. It not only assists the tailgate coming down but also makes the tailgate feel 95% lighter, enabling you to lift it with just one finger and making it easier to open when your hands are full. It will also stop the tailgate from slamming down, particularly important around children who may open the tailgate and not realise how heavy it is.
The interior benefits from a new stylish red and black leather trim upgrade, creating a sophisticated feel for occupants of the pickups cabin, providing both increased comfort and style.
Pricing for the new Yukon Luxe Extended Cab is £22,509, offering a considerable amount of exterior and interior upgrades for only £1000 over the standard Yukon Extended Cab CV price.
