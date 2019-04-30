Isuzu D-Max XTR unveiled at the 2019 Commercial Vehicle Show

Along the new Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 Safir, the Japanese manufacturer also unveiled the new Isuzu D-Max XTR – the most sophisticated and authentically capable version of the pick-up. It was revealed at the Commercial Vehicle Show.





Developed for off-road enthusiasts and drivers who want a vehicle to complement their lifestyle, this professional pick-up boasts authentic capability with a bespoke Pedders suspension upgrade as standard and substantial kerb appeal with a sophisticated body kit and aggressive styling. XTR will sit between Blade and Arctic Trucks, completing the Adventure range of Isuzu D-Max pick-ups.





New performance front brake discs have been designed for a consistent brake pedal feel, high wear resistance and better anti–corrosion protection. They are also fully vented and slotted for improved heat dissipation and braking. Kevlar ceramic front brake pads work in combination with the discs to give a much improved braking performance and stopping power.





The set-up of springs and shock absorbers make for a more comfortable and refined ride. These have been tuned specifically with XTR’s new wheels and tyres in mind to maximise driving enjoyment.





17 inch alloy wheels have a heavy duty, rigid design which doesn’t compromise the vehicle’s towing and load carrying capabilities. Entirely fit for purpose, they have been engineered to handle off-roading and, in conjunction with XTR’s bespoke Pedders suspension, exceed the expectations of a tough and reliable D-Max.





The Scorpion All Terrain Plus combines Pirelli’s advanced compound and design technology with an aggressive appearance to provide a durable All-Season tyre, and a high performing driving experience throughout a wide range of challenging on or off-road conditions.





Designed for drivers that use their vehicles both for leisure and daily work-life, where performance is the key factor. The aggressive tread pattern design and its robust carcass make it the perfect choice to travel for long distances without compromising safety and comfort on the road. The chunky tread pattern contains ejection cones which are inserted at the block’s base to allow the evacuation of gravel and stones in order to always maintain the maximum traction capability of the tread pattern. The ejection cones, in addition to their auto cleaning function, increase the stiffness of the whole tread pattern allowing a superior all-round robustness and resistance to the blocks against tears over tough surfaces.





All improvements have maintained the Isuzu D-Max’s 3.5 tonne towing and load carrying credentials.





XTR heated front sports seats are upholstered in leather, suede and carbon fibre leather with contrast green overstitching on the side bolsters. Leather adds a touch of luxury to the headrest, lower seat base and upper seat back, which has been padded for additional back support. The ribbed central seat panel is covered in charcoal suede with shadow stitching to accentuate its contours. Suede not only offers comfort and sports sophistication but practical functionality as it provides extra grip and works in conjunction with the side bolsters to keep the driver in position. Carbon fibre leather has been applied to the side bolsters. This abrasion resistant, durable material has been chosen for its hard-wearing qualities in an area of the seat that withstands the most regular use. An XTR logo is embroidered on the back rest of each front seat and repeated on the rear centre headrest.





Pricing for XTR starts from £33,999. Available to pre-order now, the Isuzu D-Max XTR will arrive in dealerships later this year.









