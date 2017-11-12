Isuzu D-Max Huntsman Package introduced in UK

Isuzu is ready to offer some action packed inside the current D-Max pick-up. The Japanese manufacturer announced the new generation Huntsman Accessory Pack which is available on D-Max Utah Double Cab variants.





The Huntsman features lockable, out of sight storage for firearms as well as ample bed space for dog boxes and equipment. The 1.9 litre turbo diesel engine also makes it equally capable on and off road.





The new Isuzu Huntsman Pack is available to order from today at only £5,995. Standard specification includes:





Aluminium Drawer System and Flap

Aeroklas Commercial Canopy with Roof Rails and Roof Vent

Under-Rail Bed Liner

Aluminium Under guards & Rear Diff Protector

Black Roof Rails Set

Black Side Bars & Steps

De-Chrome Pack (incl. U-Pol Raptor to Door Handles, Mirrors, Front Grille etc.)

5 x 18" Black Alloy Wheels with Pirelli All Terrain Tyres

3.5T Tow Bar & 13 Pin Electrics

Tailgate Damper

Premium Protective Mat Set





Upgrade to the Huntsman Plus Pack for an additional £1,000.00 (£6,995) and you add the Pedders Suspension Kit. There is also a wide range of optional extras available including a new bespoke Huntsman Leather Interior and various dog boxes.





The Huntsman Accessory Pack will be available on D-Max Utah Double Cab Manual and Automatic variants in Tundra Green, Cosmic Black and Obsidian Grey.









