Isuzu D-Max Fury launched in UK

Isuzu is targeting UK clients who look for an exclusive specification for their current D-Max. The car is addressed to pick-up professionals and is a limited volume. Isuzu has made the Fury available to pre-order early (now) however Fury will not be arriving in dealerships until January 2019.





With an extensive range of unique features, inside and out, the Isuzu D-Max Fury has a Magma Red paint finish, complemented by the bold 18 inch dark grey alloy wheels and radiator grille with its striking red Isuzu badge.





Its premium custom designed interior helps create a fun, capable and luxurious blend of uncompromising style. The New Isuzu D-Max Fury is available with manual or automatic transmission.





For an additional £1,000 + VAT, there is an optional distinctive Black & Red Fury Leather Upholstery available. There’s also a whole host of other accessories to choose from.





In addition to the new features mentioned above, the Isuzu D-Max Fury retains its superior 3.5 tonne towing, outstanding 125,000 mile / 5-year warranty (whichever comes first) and 5-year roadside assistance in the UK and across Europe.





Pricing for the New Isuzu D-Max Fury starts at only £22,499.













