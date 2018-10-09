Home » News » Miscellaneous » Isuzu D-Max Fury launched in UK
Isuzu D-Max Fury launched in UK
9 October 2018 18:40:59
Isuzu is targeting UK clients who look for an exclusive specification for their current D-Max. The car is addressed to pick-up professionals and is a limited volume. Isuzu has made the Fury available to pre-order early (now) however Fury will not be arriving in dealerships until January 2019.
With an extensive range of unique features, inside and out, the Isuzu D-Max Fury has a Magma Red paint finish, complemented by the bold 18 inch dark grey alloy wheels and radiator grille with its striking red Isuzu badge.
Its premium custom designed interior helps create a fun, capable and luxurious blend of uncompromising style. The New Isuzu D-Max Fury is available with manual or automatic transmission.
For an additional £1,000 + VAT, there is an optional distinctive Black & Red Fury Leather Upholstery available. There’s also a whole host of other accessories to choose from.
In addition to the new features mentioned above, the Isuzu D-Max Fury retains its superior 3.5 tonne towing, outstanding 125,000 mile / 5-year warranty (whichever comes first) and 5-year roadside assistance in the UK and across Europe.
Pricing for the New Isuzu D-Max Fury starts at only £22,499.
Isuzu D-Max Fury launched in UK Photos (1 photos)
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Nissan is using its experience in the pick-up segment to develop new special editions for the current range. The most recent special edition was developed ...
Chevrolet wants to show its clients how easily they can customise the current Silverado models. So it used this year State Fair of Texas to introduce ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...
Volkswagen skipped this year Paris Motor Show, but announced a very important partnership with one of the biggest technology players in the world: Microsoft. ...
Even though is one of the biggest fans of conventional engines, Mazda can't deny the hybrid and electric offensive of the auto industry. So it will have ...
A few years ago BMW has launch a special program for the VLN Endurance Championship at the Nürburgring. The German car manufacturer designed the a special ...
The guys from Motor Trend have published the all-new 2018 Ultimate Drag Race contest. This year, the American writers have put face to face 12 competitiors. ...
