Home » News » Infiniti » Infiniti will go electric starting 2021

Infiniti will go electric starting 2021

17 January 2018 16:41:22

Even if everyone is paying attention to what is happening in Detroit, where all important manufacturers are launching new cars, Infiniti made an important announcement at the Automotive News World Congress.

INFINITI Motor Company will introduce new vehicles with electrified powertrains from 2021.

A mix of pure electric vehicles (EV) and e-POWER vehicles will be offered – demonstrating the full range of ultra-low emission vehicle technology available to INFINITI as the premium brand within the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.
Infiniti will go electric starting 2021
Infiniti will go electric starting 2021 Photos

As a result of this emphasis on ultra-low emission technology, INFINITI expects more than half its global sales to be comprised of electric vehicles by 2025.

e-POWER technology features a small gasoline engine that charges a high-output battery, eliminating the need for an external charging source, providing the convenience of re-fuelling with petrol, while offering the same driving experience as a pure EV.


Tags: , ,

Posted in Infiniti, Future Cars

Infiniti will go electric starting 2021 Photos (1 photos)
  • Infiniti will go electric starting 2021

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Volkswagen Group sales reach record numbers in 2017

    Volkswagen Group sales reach record numbers in 2017

  2. Volkswagen Amarok Dark Label pricing announced

    Volkswagen Amarok Dark Label pricing announced

  3. Land Rover Defender Works V8 is the fastest Defender ever created

    Land Rover Defender Works V8 is the fastest Defender ever created

  4.  
  5. Infiniti will go electric starting 2021

    Infiniti will go electric starting 2021

  6. 2017 Skoda sales reach record sales

    2017 Skoda sales reach record sales

  7. Honda Insight Prototype official pictures and details

    Honda Insight Prototype official pictures and details

Related Specs

  1. 2001 Infiniti FX45 Concept

    Engine: V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp, Torque: 406.75 nm / 300.0 ft lbs

  2. 2002 Infiniti FX45 Concept

    Engine: VK45 V8, Power: 253.5 kw / 339.9 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 451.49 nm / 333.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  3. 2003 Infiniti G35 Sport Coupe

    Engine: V6, Power: 208.8 kw / 280 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 366.07 nm / 270 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm

  4. 2008 Infiniti G37 Coupe

    Engine: Alunimum VQ37VHR V6, Power: 246.1 kw / 330 bhp, Torque: 366.07 nm / 270 ft lbs

  5. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

New Vehicles

Nissan Micra benefits 1.0 litre gasoline engineNissan Micra benefits 1.0 litre gasoline engine
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...

Concept Cars

Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept introduced at NAIASLexus LF-1 Limitless concept introduced at NAIAS
Lexus is using this year Detroit Motor Show to introduce us a futuristic crossover, that is scheduled to become the next flagship crossover for the Japanese ...

Custom Cars

MG3 receives new accessory pack in UKMG3 receives new accessory pack in UK
MG tries to make the current MG3 more attractive this Christmas so is spicing up the range with some accessories. Whether you want some extra protection ...

Future Cars

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for productionVolkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...

Market News

Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectationsVolkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...

Gadgets

Volkswagen and NVIDIA partner for Artificial IntelligenceVolkswagen and NVIDIA partner for Artificial Intelligence
Volkswagen is more and more preoccupied by introducing new technologies into its cars. So is looking some strong partners with great experience in this ...

Various News

Mopar announces 200 Jeep Performance Parts for the new WranglerMopar announces 200 Jeep Performance Parts for the new Wrangler
We just saw the new generation Jeep Wrangler, ready to be shown in full during this year Los Angeles Motor Show, and Mopar, its customization division, ...

Motorsports

This is how the new Aston Martin Vantage GTE has been bornThis is how the new Aston Martin Vantage GTE has been born
A few days ago, Aston Martin has officially unveiled the all-new Vantage model. Based on the street version, the British car manufacturer has also developed ...

Videos

Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mphTesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Copyright CarSession.com