Infiniti will go electric starting 2021
17 January 2018 16:41:22
Even if everyone is paying attention to what is happening in Detroit, where all important manufacturers are launching new cars, Infiniti made an important announcement at the Automotive News World Congress.
INFINITI Motor Company will introduce new vehicles with electrified powertrains from 2021.
A mix of pure electric vehicles (EV) and e-POWER vehicles will be offered – demonstrating the full range of ultra-low emission vehicle technology available to INFINITI as the premium brand within the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance.
As a result of this emphasis on ultra-low emission technology, INFINITI expects more than half its global sales to be comprised of electric vehicles by 2025.
e-POWER technology features a small gasoline engine that charges a high-output battery, eliminating the need for an external charging source, providing the convenience of re-fuelling with petrol, while offering the same driving experience as a pure EV.
