Infiniti to unveil a new prototype in Pebble Beach

Even if it is a young brand, Infiniti wants to share its tradition with its fans. At the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the Japanese brand will unveil a heritage inspired prototype vehicle that captures the ingenuity and adventure of early motor sports with the brand’s contemporary ‘Powerful Elegance’ design language.





The new prototype not only celebrates Infiniti’s passion for design, but also the great roots of our company’s pioneering spirit and innovation-mindset.





This prototype has been developed through a journey back to the roots of the company and back forward again with the fusion of advanced EV technology and the hands and hearts of craftsman.





“It started as a simple thought– what if we found a car, down at the Southern tip of Japan, buried deep in a barn, hidden from all eyes for 70 years. What if in this car we found the seed of passion planted during our first Japanese Grand Prix and the power and artistry of INFINITI today? What would this discovery look like?", said Alfonso Albaisa, Senior Vice President of global design for Infiniti.









Tags: infiniti, infiniti pebble beach, infiniti retro concept

