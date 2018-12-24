Infiniti to reveal new electric crossover at NAIAS
24 December 2018 18:25:31
Infiniti is one of the car manufacturers who showed us lots of concepts in the past few years, and will do so even next year in Detroit.
INFINITI will preview a vision of its first fully electric crossover at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit in January – revealing a new form design language for electrification, infused with Japanese DNA.
Last January, the company announced INFINITI would electrify its portfolio from 2021 onward, using either e-power (serial hybrid) or pure EV powertrains.
The Q Inspiration – revealed at the 2018 NAIAS, and Prototype 10, seen at the 2018 Pebble Beach Concours d ’Elegance – both provided elements of a futuristic design language. At the 2019 NAIAS in January, these elements will come together to provide the clearest vision yet of the future of INFINITI in an era of electrified design.
The advent of electrified platforms heralds a fresh approach to what crossover and saloon platforms look like, both inside and out. With new exterior proportions, electrification also gifts interior space, enabling spacious and lounge-like interiors, rich in welcoming and assistive technologies.
