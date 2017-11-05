Infiniti teases again the new QX80
5 November 2017 04:21:33
A few weeks ago, Infiniti has published the first teaser picture of the upcoming QX80. Now, the Japanese car manufacturer is back in the game with a new teaser pictures. As you probably know, the new Infiniti QX80 will be officially unveiled on November 14 during the Dubai Motor Show and that it will also come in the US on November 28 during the Los Angeles Auto Show.
The Infiniti QX80 will be the brands biggest 4x4 car. Powerful proportions, commanding exterior design, a luxurious cabin and a hand-crafted interior will highlight the new Infiniti QX80.
"Infiniti's design DNA has been scaled up for our largest SUV. The QX80 brings a new commanding presence with powerful muscularity and enhanced horizontal movement. Our designers raised the visual height of our iconic double arch grille and signature headlamps striking an unmistakable road presence", said Alfonso Albaisa, Senior Vice President, Global Design for Infiniti.
With all the details about the new Infiniti QX80 we will come on November 14. Stay tuned.
Infiniti QX80 to be revealed in Dubai
Infiniti will increase its SUV range with the introduction of its biggest 4x4 vehicle. Powerful proportions, commanding exterior design, a luxurious cabin ...
Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Hyundai BTR Edition Elantra Sport to be unveiled in SEMA
Hyundai wants to proove everyone that its Elantra compact sedan can also be sporty, so it has partnered with Blood Type Racing to develop the BTR Edition ...
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Skoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Vauxhall Zafira Tourer receives IntelliLink system
Even if more and more people are looking for SUV, Vauxhall still wants to give a chance to one of its most iconic models: the Zafira. Vauxhall's Zafira ...
This donkey was fined with 6.800 USD for damaging a McLaren
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...
2018 Volvo V60 Polestar WTCC Safety Car introduced
When it was tested by EuroNCAP only a year ago, the Volvo V60 was declared one of the safest cars on the planet. In fact, Volvo has the first three fastest ...
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
