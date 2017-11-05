Infiniti teases again the new QX80

A few weeks ago, Infiniti has published the first teaser picture of the upcoming QX80. Now, the Japanese car manufacturer is back in the game with a new teaser pictures. As you probably know, the new Infiniti QX80 will be officially unveiled on November 14 during the Dubai Motor Show and that it will also come in the US on November 28 during the Los Angeles Auto Show.





The Infiniti QX80 will be the brands biggest 4x4 car. Powerful proportions, commanding exterior design, a luxurious cabin and a hand-crafted interior will highlight the new Infiniti QX80.





"Infiniti's design DNA has been scaled up for our largest SUV. The QX80 brings a new commanding presence with powerful muscularity and enhanced horizontal movement. Our designers raised the visual height of our iconic double arch grille and signature headlamps striking an unmistakable road presence", said Alfonso Albaisa, Senior Vice President, Global Design for Infiniti.





With all the details about the new Infiniti QX80 we will come on November 14. Stay tuned.

