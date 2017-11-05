Home » News » Infiniti » Infiniti teases again the new QX80

Infiniti teases again the new QX80

5 November 2017 04:21:33

A few weeks ago, Infiniti has published the first teaser picture of the upcoming QX80. Now, the Japanese car manufacturer is back in the game with a new teaser pictures. As you probably know, the new Infiniti QX80 will be officially unveiled on November 14 during the Dubai Motor Show and that it will also come in the US on November 28 during the Los Angeles Auto Show. 

The Infiniti QX80 will be the brands biggest 4x4 car.  Powerful proportions, commanding exterior design, a luxurious cabin and a hand-crafted interior will highlight the new Infiniti QX80.

Infiniti teases again the new QX80
"Infiniti's design DNA has been scaled up for our largest SUV. The QX80 brings a new commanding presence with powerful muscularity and enhanced horizontal movement. Our designers raised the visual height of our iconic double arch grille and signature headlamps striking an unmistakable road presence", said Alfonso Albaisa, Senior Vice President, Global Design for Infiniti.

With all the details about the new Infiniti QX80 we will come on November 14. Stay tuned.

Tags: , ,

Posted in Infiniti, New Vehicles

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Infiniti teases again the new QX80

    Infiniti teases again the new QX80

  2. Koenigsegg Agera RS is the new fastest street-legal production car in the world

    Koenigsegg Agera RS is the new fastest street-legal production car in the world

  3. Volkswagen mocks Mercedes-Benz X-Class: It's very difficult to disguise a Nissan Navara

    Volkswagen mocks Mercedes-Benz X-Class: It's very difficult to disguise a Nissan Navara

  4.  
  5. Aston Martin Vantage V8 - New teaser picture

    Aston Martin Vantage V8 - New teaser picture

  6. Volvo V90 Cross Country Ocean Race edition announced

    Volvo V90 Cross Country Ocean Race edition announced

  7. Skoda already reached one million units produced in 2017

    Skoda already reached one million units produced in 2017

Related Specs

  1. 2001 Infiniti FX45 Concept

    Engine: V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp, Torque: 406.75 nm / 300.0 ft lbs

  2. 2002 Infiniti FX45 Concept

    Engine: VK45 V8, Power: 253.5 kw / 339.9 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 451.49 nm / 333.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  3. 2003 Infiniti G35 Sport Coupe

    Engine: V6, Power: 208.8 kw / 280 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 366.07 nm / 270 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm

  4. 2008 Infiniti G37 Coupe

    Engine: Alunimum VQ37VHR V6, Power: 246.1 kw / 330 bhp, Torque: 366.07 nm / 270 ft lbs

  5. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

New Vehicles

Infiniti QX80 to be revealed in DubaiInfiniti QX80 to be revealed in Dubai
Infiniti will increase its SUV range with the introduction of its biggest 4x4 vehicle. Powerful proportions, commanding exterior design, a luxurious cabin ...

Concept Cars

Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las VegasHyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...

Custom Cars

Hyundai BTR Edition Elantra Sport to be unveiled in SEMAHyundai BTR Edition Elantra Sport to be unveiled in SEMA
Hyundai wants to proove everyone that its Elantra compact sedan can also be sporty, so it has partnered with Blood Type Racing to develop the BTR Edition ...

Future Cars

DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric carsDS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...

Market News

Skoda enjoys record sales in SeptemberSkoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...

Gadgets

Vauxhall Zafira Tourer receives IntelliLink systemVauxhall Zafira Tourer receives IntelliLink system
Even if more and more people are looking for SUV, Vauxhall still wants to give a chance to one of its most iconic models: the Zafira. Vauxhall’s Zafira ...

Various News

This donkey was fined with 6.800 USD for damaging a McLarenThis donkey was fined with 6.800 USD for damaging a McLaren
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...

Motorsports

2018 Volvo V60 Polestar WTCC Safety Car introduced2018 Volvo V60 Polestar WTCC Safety Car introduced
When it was tested by EuroNCAP only a year ago, the Volvo V60 was declared one of the safest cars on the planet. In fact, Volvo has the first three fastest ...

Videos

BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promoBMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
Copyright CarSession.com