Infiniti sales reaches record numbers in 2017
17 December 2017 16:33:47
2017 was a great year also for Infiniti. nissan's premium brand has achieved record sales so far this year and unveiled two new global SUVs last month: the QX80 and QX50.
INFINITI has sold 221,204 vehicles so far this year globally, an increase of 8% and a new record. In November, INFINITI sold 20,790 vehicles globally, 4% more than last November. It was the best November sales month for INFINITI in the Americas and China.
“INFINITI is on a roll. Last week, we unveiled the all-new QX50 midsize crossover. It has stunning good looks inside and out; it has great semiautonomous technology; and it features the world’s first variable compression ratio engine, the VC-Turbo, which provides the power of a V6 combined with the fuel efficiency of a four-cylinder”, said Christian Meunier, INFINITI Global Division vicepresident.
INFINITI is headquartered in Hong Kong with representations in 50 markets around the world. The INFINITI brand was launched in 1989. Its range of premium automobiles is currently built in manufacturing facilities in Japan, the United States, United Kingdom and China.
2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class - first interior pictures
Mercedes-Benz has published the first interior pictures with the upcoming 2018 Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The new model will be officially unveiled in 2018, ...
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
McLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSO
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
Volvo to provide autonomous cars to Uber
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
Volkswagen Group managed a 11.1 percent grow in November
The Volkswagen Group handed over 995,900 vehicles to customers in November, an increase of 11.1 percent compared with November, 2016. ...
Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and details
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
