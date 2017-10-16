Infiniti QX80 to be revealed in Dubai

Infiniti will increase its SUV range with the introduction of its biggest 4x4 vehicle. Powerful proportions, commanding exterior design, a luxurious cabin and a hand-crafted interior will highlight the new INFINITI QX80.





The biggest SUV in the INFINITI range will be revealed at the Dubai International Motor Show.





INFINITI's design DNA has been scaled up for our largest SUV. The QX80 brings a new commanding presence with powerful muscularity and enhanced horizontal movement. Our designers raised the visual height of our iconic double arch grille and signature headlamps striking an unmistakable road presence", said Alfonso Albaisa, Senior Vice President, Global Design for INFINITI.





The world premiere of the largest SUV in the INFINITI family will take place November 14.













Tags: infiniti, infiniti qx80, dubai international show, infiniti biggest suv, infiniti qx80 unveiling

Posted in Infiniti, New Vehicles