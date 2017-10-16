Home » News » Infiniti » Infiniti QX80 to be revealed in Dubai

Infiniti QX80 to be revealed in Dubai

16 October 2017 17:34:53

Infiniti will increase its SUV range with the introduction of its biggest 4x4 vehicle. Powerful proportions, commanding exterior design, a luxurious cabin and a hand-crafted interior will highlight the new INFINITI QX80.

The biggest SUV in the INFINITI range will be revealed at the Dubai International Motor Show.

INFINITI's design DNA has been scaled up for our largest SUV. The QX80 brings a new commanding presence with powerful muscularity and enhanced horizontal movement. Our designers raised the visual height of our iconic double arch grille and signature headlamps striking an unmistakable road presence", said Alfonso Albaisa, Senior Vice President, Global Design for INFINITI.
Infiniti QX80 to be revealed in Dubai
Infiniti QX80 to be revealed in Dubai Photos

The world premiere of the largest SUV in the INFINITI family will take place November 14.



Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Infiniti, New Vehicles

Infiniti QX80 to be revealed in Dubai Photos (1 photos)
  • Infiniti QX80 to be revealed in Dubai

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. New Kia Stonic UK pricing announced

    New Kia Stonic UK pricing announced

  2. Caterham reaches record sales in 2017

    Caterham reaches record sales in 2017

  3. BMW electric sales reach 10.000 units in September

    BMW electric sales reach 10.000 units in September

  4.  
  5. Infiniti QX80 to be revealed in Dubai

    Infiniti QX80 to be revealed in Dubai

  6. Toyota Concept-i Ride launched

    Toyota Concept-i Ride launched

  7. Hyundai Kona is ready for the UK. Pricing starts at 16.195 Pounds

    Hyundai Kona is ready for the UK. Pricing starts at 16.195 Pounds

Related Specs

  1. 2001 Infiniti FX45 Concept

    Engine: V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp, Torque: 406.75 nm / 300.0 ft lbs

  2. 2002 Infiniti FX45 Concept

    Engine: VK45 V8, Power: 253.5 kw / 339.9 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 451.49 nm / 333.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  3. 2003 Infiniti G35 Sport Coupe

    Engine: V6, Power: 208.8 kw / 280 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 366.07 nm / 270 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm

  4. 2008 Infiniti G37 Coupe

    Engine: Alunimum VQ37VHR V6, Power: 246.1 kw / 330 bhp, Torque: 366.07 nm / 270 ft lbs

  5. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

New Vehicles

2018 Infiniti QX80 - official teaser pictures2018 Infiniti QX80 - official teaser pictures
The third generation Infiniti QX80 will be officially unveiled during the Dubari Motor Show, the event which will kick off on November 17. According to ...

Concept Cars

Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las VegasHyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...

Custom Cars

Land Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie OliverLand Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie Oliver
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...

Future Cars

GM outlines its zero-emissions plansGM outlines its zero-emissions plans
Since it introduced the Chevrolet Volt, its first electric vehicle, GM entered a path that was supposed to lead to a complete electrification of the range. ...

Market News

Skoda enjoys record sales in SeptemberSkoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...

Gadgets

Nissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your carNissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your car
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...

Various News

First Polestar model - teaser picturesFirst Polestar model - teaser pictures
A few months ago, Volvo announced that Polestar will become an independent sub-brand of the company. Now, Polestar is ready to unveil their first model. ...

Motorsports

BMW M8 GTE - First official picturesBMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...

Videos

2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
Copyright CarSession.com