Infiniti QX80 Signature Edition launched in US

Infiniti is expanding the QX80 range in the US with the introduction of the new Signature Edition.





Returning for its second year, the QX80 Signature Edition has a starting price of $67,335 for the 2WD model and $70,435 for the 4WD. The special content packaging reflects a $2,500 savings versus the cost of those items if purchased separately.





The Signature Edition includes a leather appointed, high-contrast Saddle Tan interior, which is exclusive to this special model. Additionally, it has chrome outside rearview mirror caps, clear High Mounted Stop Light, and unique, dark-finish 22-inch forged aluminum-alloy wheels with 275/50R22 all-season performance tires.





The QX80 Signature Edition also offers a suite of advanced driver-assistance features including: Backup Collision Intervention, Blind Spot Warning, Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range), Distance Control Assist, Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, Blind Spot Intervention, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Departure Prevention.





The QX80 Signature Edition is available as a seven- or eight-passenger vehicle and is offered in 2WD and 4WD versions, both of which are equipped with an advanced 400-horsepower 5.6-liter DOHC V8 engine featuring Direct Injection Gasoline and VVEL (Variable Valve Event and Lift) technology. QX80 4WD models feature INFINITI All-Mode 4WD with computer-controlled transfer case and three settings (Auto, 4H and 4L).





The QX80 Signature Edition is offered in four colors – Hermosa Blue, Graphic Shadow, Black Obsidian and Majestic White.









