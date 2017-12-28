Infiniti QX80 first commercial

Infiniti is ready to tackle some strong names like the Mercedes GLS and the future BMW X7 on the US market. So it introduces the new QX80 with a proper campaign, meaning a brand new commercial video.





In the first TV spot for the new 2018 QX80, the brand's flagship full-size SUV, INFINITI takes the position that luxury is inclusive and sophistication is something to be shared.





The national spot, titled "Thrones," opens with a series of images of the most luxurious seats from around the world. Taking inspiration from various regions and historical eras, the thrones featured were custom made. The spot then cuts to a scene of friends inside the new INFINITI QX80. Each is enjoying the spacious and comfortable seating and specially crafted luxury features, including quilted semi-aniline leather-appointed seats, wood trim accents, the updated INFINITI InTouch infotainment system, and an advanced rear entertainment system.





The 2018 QX80, on sale nationwide, stands apart with a refined and spacious cabin that features high quality materials, a hand-crafted finish and advanced driver-assist technologies.









