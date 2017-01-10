Infiniti QX50 Concept unveiled

Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration.





Marrying human artistry with utility, the QX50 Concept fulfills the expectation of practicality with a spacious cabin and cargo area. Furthermore, with a design adapted for the greatest possible packaging efficiency, the QX50 Concept previews how Infiniti could adapt future vehicle designs to accommodate a compact powertrain, such as the company's VC-Turbo engine.





Infiniti designs concepts with production intent, such as true-to-concept production versions of the Q30, QX30 and Q60 concepts. The creation of each of these has previewed the design and layout of the brand's next-generation models. The QX50 Concept previews the design elements, demonstrating how they could be adapted for a mid-sized premium crossover.





The Infiniti QX50 Concept's driver assist system is part of the company's development of autonomous driving support technologies. Future technologies will draw on inputs from a network of laser scanners, radar and cameras to read the road ahead and monitor the vehicle's surroundings.





The QX50 Concept demonstrates a potential production application for INFINITI's advanced new VC-Turbo engine. Infiniti has yet to confirm which of its future vehicles could benefit from its variable compression ratio engine, though a mid-sized crossover could be one of the ideal applications for the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo power unit revealed by the company in 2016.





The center of the dashboard features a wide touchscreen HMI (human-machine interface). As well as displaying navigation and infotainment features, the QX50 Concept's touchscreen could display to occupants the current status of other technologies in the vehicle.





The dashboard could display to all occupants the status of the vehicle's various driver assist technologies, as well as how the VC-Turbo variable compression ratio engine adapts as it shifts seamlessly between offering greater fuel efficiency and performance.









Tags: infiniti, infiniti qx50, infiniti qx50 concept, infiniti qx sport inspiration

