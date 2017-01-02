Infiniti QX50 Concept - First official pictures
2 January 2017 07:21:03
Infinit will reveal the QX50 Concept during the 2017 Detroit Motor Show. But until than, the Japanese car manufacturer has prepared for us a few pictures with the upcoming concept. The new Infiniti QX50 Concept draws inspiration from the QX Sport show cars that were revealed during the Paris and Beijing shows earlier in 2016.
The expressive styling is the most impressive thing of this concept. The prototype keeps the brand's current design trends. The Infiniti QX50 Concept features a massive double-arch mesh crome grille, curved body panels and impressive aerodynamic expressions.
Under the hood we don't know what is hidding, but according to some rumors, the production version of the Infiniti QX50 Concept will come with a 2.0 liter turbo engine that will deliver about 270 horsepower and 390 Nm peak of torque. The engine has 4 cilynders and it will be 27% more fuel efficient than a V6 with equivalent power.
Inside the cabin, the Infiniti QX50 Concept will features impressive features. The most impressive stuff is the ProPilot technology wich represents a semi-autonomous system that will be able to navigate intersections without driver intervention.
