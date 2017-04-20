Infiniti QX50 Concept debuts in Shanghai
20 April 2017 17:56:37
Infiniti used this year Shanghai Auto Show to introduce its QX50 Concept to the Asian public. It represents the next generation premium crossover, with a new design philosophy.
Demonstrating how the design of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration could be adapted for a future production model, the QX50 Concept articulates the "Powerful Elegance" design language. A cabin-forward silhouette combines with muscular lines and flowing surfaces.
The organic forms of the driver-centric, passenger-minded cabin were designed in harmony with the exterior shape.
This latest concept is the next step toward the company's future autonomous drive support technologies. Central to the strategy for the development of all future Infiniti autonomous drive support systems, they ensure the driver retains ultimate control over their vehicle – in keeping with Infiniti's focus on driver engagement.
Furthermore, the QX50 Concept illustrates a potential application for Infiniti's advanced Variable Compression Turbo (VC-Turbo) engine, offering drivers a powertrain that adapts to offer both power and efficiency.
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
In November, Volkswagen announced that it will not compete in the 2017 WRC season. As a result, Sebastien Ogier, the four-time WRC was back on the market. ...
According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype ...
