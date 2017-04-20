Infiniti QX50 Concept debuts in Shanghai

Infiniti used this year Shanghai Auto Show to introduce its QX50 Concept to the Asian public. It represents the next generation premium crossover, with a new design philosophy.





Demonstrating how the design of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration could be adapted for a future production model, the QX50 Concept articulates the "Powerful Elegance" design language. A cabin-forward silhouette combines with muscular lines and flowing surfaces.





The organic forms of the driver-centric, passenger-minded cabin were designed in harmony with the exterior shape.





This latest concept is the next step toward the company's future autonomous drive support technologies. Central to the strategy for the development of all future Infiniti autonomous drive support systems, they ensure the driver retains ultimate control over their vehicle – in keeping with Infiniti's focus on driver engagement.





Furthermore, the QX50 Concept illustrates a potential application for Infiniti's advanced Variable Compression Turbo (VC-Turbo) engine, offering drivers a powertrain that adapts to offer both power and efficiency.













