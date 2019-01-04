Infiniti QX Inspiration Concept unveiled

Infiniti is closer and closer to its electric future. The premium division of Nissan is unveiling a concept that anticipates the electric plans of the Japanese manufacturer.





INFINITI will unveil its new QX Inspiration concept at the 2019 North American International Auto Show this month.





The new concept represents INFINITI’s plans for high-performance electrified vehicles, offering complete range confidence, while signalling a new era for INFINITI design enabled by new technology. Infused with Japanese DNA, a refreshed form language hints at the potency and character of the brand’s future electrified powertrains.





Development of new electric vehicle platforms enables the formation of spacious, lounge-like interiors. In the case of the QX Inspiration concept, the cabin has been hand-crafted using traditional techniques and a choice of materials inspired by a subtle Japanese sensuality. The new interior technology follows the Japanese hospitality principle of ‘omotenashi’, creating a welcoming environment, while assisting drivers and connecting occupants to the world around them.





Karim Habib, Executive Design Director for INFINITI describes the QX Inspiration as the beginning of a new era for INFINITI, and an illustration of where the brand wants to go. New technology gives the opportunity to evolve INFINITI’s design philosophy – and the new vehicle communicates the ‘serene strength’ at our core.





INFINITI’s new concept will be revealed in Detroit on 14 January 2019.









Tags: infiniti, infiniti qx, infiniti qx concept, infiniti qx inspiration, infiniti concept, infiniti naias 2019

Posted in Infiniti, Concept Cars