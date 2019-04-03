Infiniti QS Inspiration concept to be revealed in Shanghai

Infiniti will unveil a new prototype during this year Shanghai Auto, one of the most important events for the Asian market. The concept offers a new perspective on the sports sedan format for the coming era of electrification and previews a forthcoming INFINITI production model.





Drawing on INFINITI’s DNA, the Qs Inspiration confirms INFINITI’s new form language for its future electrified vehicles, inspired by the art and modern architecture of Japan.





Inside, the minimalist cabin combines striking artistry and craftsmanship, and it features two distinct zones – a clutter-free cockpit designed to engage the driver, and a relaxed passenger zone that make the most of the generous interior space.





INFINITI revealed the technology-laden Q45 sedan in 1989 with groundbreaking design, engine and customer experience. Thirty years forward, the brand is delivering another groundbreaking sedan.

















Tags: infiniti, infiniti qs, infiniti qs concept, infiniti qs inspiration

