Home » News » Infiniti » INFINITI Q Inspiration Concept first image revealed

INFINITI Q Inspiration Concept first image revealed

3 January 2018 17:29:16

As NAIAS Detroit is closing in, INFINITI is getting ready to offer us a glimpse of its future. Nissan's premium division has released an image of its new Q Inspiration Concept ahead of its debut at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

The exterior of Q Inspiration features clear and concise lines and avoids classical saloon forms with its elongated silhouette. It is the first manifestation of INFINITI’s new form language for an era of advanced powertrains and presents a design vision for vehicles in this segment. 
INFINITI Q Inspiration Concept first image revealed
INFINITI Q Inspiration Concept first image revealed Photos

Karim Habib, former BMW designer and now INFINITI Executive Design Director said “We aim to take traditional saloon architecture to its next stage of evolution. Experimenting with new proportions in an established segment with the arrival of smarter, compact powertrains, the Q Inspiration features a shorter hood and elongated body, with all the benefits to interior wellbeing, comfort and space that this layout entails.” 

The INFINITI Q Inspiration Concept will be revealed in Detroit on 15 January.


Tags: , , ,

Posted in Infiniti, Concept Cars

INFINITI Q Inspiration Concept first image revealed Photos (1 photos)
  • INFINITI Q Inspiration Concept first image revealed

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Nissan US sales reach record level in 2017

    Nissan US sales reach record level in 2017

  2. INFINITI Q Inspiration Concept first image revealed

    INFINITI Q Inspiration Concept first image revealed

  3. Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo Touring available in UK

    Alpina B5 Bi-Turbo Touring available in UK

  4.  
  5. BMW reports decreasing sales in US in 2017

    BMW reports decreasing sales in US in 2017

  6. Porsche sets US record sales in 2017

    Porsche sets US record sales in 2017

  7. Toyota US sales decreased in 2017

    Toyota US sales decreased in 2017

Related Specs

  1. 2001 Infiniti FX45 Concept

    Engine: V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp, Torque: 406.75 nm / 300.0 ft lbs

  2. 2002 Infiniti FX45 Concept

    Engine: VK45 V8, Power: 253.5 kw / 339.9 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 451.49 nm / 333.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  3. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  4. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  5. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

New Vehicles

Nissan Micra benefits 1.0 litre gasoline engineNissan Micra benefits 1.0 litre gasoline engine
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...

Concept Cars

2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...

Custom Cars

McLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSOMcLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSO
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...

Future Cars

Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for productionVolkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...

Market News

2017 Volkswagen sales reach record numbers2017 Volkswagen sales reach record numbers
Is December and we are looking back at who the year was for Volkswagen, the brand who was involved in the Dieselgate scandal no more than three years ago. ...

Gadgets

Volvo to provide autonomous cars to UberVolvo to provide autonomous cars to Uber
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...

Various News

Opel Crossland X is now available with factory-fitted LPGOpel Crossland X is now available with factory-fitted LPG
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...

Motorsports

Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and detailsVolkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and details
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...

Videos

Rally-taxi with the winning Skoda Fabia R5Rally-taxi with the winning Skoda Fabia R5
This year Skoda has a magnificent year in motorsport. According to the Czech car manufacturer this was the most successful year in its history. ...
Copyright CarSession.com