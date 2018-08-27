Infiniti Prototype 10 revealed at Pebble Beach Concours dElegance

After a long series of teasers, Infiniti finally unveiled the new Prototype 10 during this year Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The concept represents a physical manifestation of INFINITI's creative and ambitious plans for electrified performance.





From 2021, every new INFINITI model will feature electric drivetrain technology to enhance performance. The Prototype 10 provides a window into INFINITI's desire to deliver range confidence.





Following the Prototype 9 concept, first revealed at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, INFINITI has 'looked back to go forward' with the Prototype 10. A future vision realized by INFINITI designers, Prototype 10 evokes the spirit of early Californian speedsters, and is informed by some of the most iconic car designs of all time.





This is the first project to come to fruition under the direction of Karim Habib, INFINITI's new Executive Design Director, and it hints at how the brand's design teams will evolve the appearance of its production cars. A project spanning the globe, the Prototype 10's creation has been overseen by INFINITI's Japan design center, designed digitally in the U.K., and crafted by hand in San Diego, California.





The monoposto (single-seat) cockpit is consistent with INFINITI's driver-focused approach, and is indicative of the new opportunities.





The steering wheel is the most visually arresting element of the cabin, mounted on lightweight carbon fiber struts that extrude out of the bodywork. There is no need for an intrusive steering column due to the presence of INFINITI's steer-by-wire Direct Adaptive Steering, providing lightning-fast responses to steering inputs. The shape of the struts holding the wheel in place is echoed in the form of the steeply raked wind guard, deflecting air over and around the driver's head and into the cooling ducts. The small-diameter wheel itself adheres to motorsport principles, with a flat lower section and distinct grips for the driver's hands – with no gears to change, an electrified powertrain means fewer physical distractions. Like the INFINITI 'infinite road' logo, the center of the wheel extends away from the driver, leading into a compact instrument display.





The single seat is trimmed in black leather, with red stitching matching the center of the wheel. Extended side and hip bolsters provide a snug fit and maximum possible lateral support. The seat is mounted as low in the cockpit as possible to help lower the overall center of gravity, with only the driver's head visible above the bodywork.









