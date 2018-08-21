Infiniti Prototype 10 new image released

After a first teaser of its electric concept scheduled to be introduced at this year Pebble Beach Concours fo Elegance, Infiniti is further making some light on the concept.





Its striking concept named Prototype 10 is a daring electrified speedster that provides a window into the brand’s desire to deliver driving pleasure and thrilling performance from electrified powertrains.





In creating the single-seater they have re-imagined the classic speedster with a clean, forward-looking design. The concept is a natural evolution of the form language first seen in the INFINITI Q Inspiration and hints at future design cues for the brand.





According to Karim Habib, INFINITI Executive Design Director the Prototype 10 echoes the layout and design of some of the most evocative car designs of all time, where power was celebrated through high-powered single-seat competition cars.





The new concept speaks of an electrified future, something which is reflected in its form and details. It is appropriate that we found inspiration in an optimistic bygone era in which cars were characterised by the simple love of driving.





INFINITI plans to electrify all of its new production cars from 2021 onwards.













