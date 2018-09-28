Infiniti Project Black S announced
28 September 2018 05:55:23
Infiniti will not take part at this year Paris Motor Show bear-handed, as it will introduce a special edition of its most popular car: Q60.
INFINITI will reveal a new Project Black S prototype in Paris, showcasing how Formula One® dual-hybrid electric powertrain technology can be deployed in a road car, as part of its plan to electrify its portfolio from 2021 onward.
The new hybrid electric prototype illustrates the brand’s commitment to develop exciting high-performance electrified powertrains, drawing on expertise from across the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance.
The Project Black S fuses high-performance dual-hybrid technology with INFINITI’s award-winning VR30 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo engine. Its unique ‘energy recovery system’ (ERS) contributes to greater power and torque than the engine upon which it is based. The dual-hybrid powertrain prototype generates 420 kW – equivalent to 563 hp or 571 ps, whereas the conventional VR30 engine produces 298 kW (400 hp / 405 ps). The power to weight ratio is estimated to be 235W/kg, achieving 0-62mph acceleration below four seconds.
The ‘Black S’ designation represents the highest level of performance, dynamic capability, effective aerodynamics and intelligent energy management offered by INFINITI. The prototype is based on the Q60 S sports coupe and has been developed together with the Renault Sport Formula One Team.
The prototype’s powertrain employs three motor generator units (MGU). A single MGU-K (‘K’ stands for ‘kinetic’) unit harvests kinetic energy from braking. Uniquely, the engine’s twin electric turbochargers are fitted with two MGU-H (‘H’ for ‘heat’) units, to harvest heat energy from exhaust gases. This enables the powertrain to generate electrical power under both braking and acceleration.
Infiniti Project Black S announced Photos (1 photos)
