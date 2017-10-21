Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles

Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial intelligence in your car.





According to Infiniti, owners in the U.S. can now use simple voice commands to conveniently control vehicle features such as unlocking, locking, remote-start and more.





Leveraging the power of increasingly connected homes, Infiniti has tapped into already-available features within InTouch Services and Infiniti Connection to integrate the new Amazon Alexa Skills on many of its new and existing vehicles.





This new connected feature is a great convenience that allows owners who may be walking in the door with their hands full of groceries—or those who simply forgot—to ask Alexa to lock their car doors. It is also a nice feature for owners in colder climates who, this winter, will be able to warm up their vehicles without leaving the house.





These new Alexa Skills are available on certain vehicles equipped with InTouch Services or Infiniti Connection telematics. Amazon's Alexa integration requires owners to have an active subscription to InTouch Services or Infiniti Connection and a valid Owner Portal account.





Infiniti InTouch Services:





2018: Q50, Q50 Hybrid, Q60, QX60, Q70, QX80

2017: Q50, Q50 Hybrid, Q60, QX60

2016: Q50, Q50 Hybrid









Infiniti Connection:





2017: Q70, QX80

2016: Q70, Q70 Hybrid, QX60, QX60 Hybrid, QX80

2015: Q50, Q50 Hybrid, Q70, Q70 Hybrid, QX60, QX60 Hybrid, QX80

2014: Q50, Q70, QX60, QX80

2013: M37, M56, JX35, QX56

















