Home » News » Infiniti » Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles

Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles

21 October 2017 11:24:47

Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial intelligence in your car. 

According to Infiniti, owners in the U.S. can now use simple voice commands to conveniently control vehicle features such as unlocking, locking, remote-start and more. 

Leveraging the power of increasingly connected homes, Infiniti has tapped into already-available features within InTouch Services and Infiniti Connection to integrate the new Amazon Alexa Skills on many of its new and existing vehicles.

This new connected feature is a great convenience that allows owners who may be walking in the door with their hands full of groceries—or those who simply forgot—to ask Alexa to lock their car doors. It is also a nice feature for owners in colder climates who, this winter, will be able to warm up their vehicles without leaving the house.   
Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles
Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles Photos

These new Alexa Skills are available on certain vehicles equipped with  InTouch Services or Infiniti Connection telematics. Amazon's Alexa integration requires owners to have an active subscription to InTouch Services or Infiniti Connection and a valid Owner Portal account.

Infiniti InTouch Services:

2018: Q50, Q50 Hybrid, Q60, QX60, Q70, QX80
2017: Q50, Q50 Hybrid, Q60, QX60
2016: Q50, Q50 Hybrid


Infiniti Connection:

2017: Q70, QX80
2016: Q70, Q70 Hybrid, QX60, QX60 Hybrid, QX80
2015: Q50, Q50 Hybrid, Q70, Q70 Hybrid, QX60, QX60 Hybrid, QX80
2014: Q50, Q70, QX60, QX80
2013: M37, M56, JX35, QX56




Tags: , , , ,

Posted in Infiniti, Gadgets

Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles Photos (1 photos)
  • Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Lamborghini expands its SantAgata Bolognese factory

    Lamborghini expands its SantAgata Bolognese factory

  2. Nissan ProPILLOT available on the new Rogue in the US

    Nissan ProPILLOT available on the new Rogue in the US

  3. Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles

    Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles

  4.  
  5. 2017 Jeep Compass earns top safety pick from IIHS

    2017 Jeep Compass earns top safety pick from IIHS

  6. New Kia Stonic UK pricing announced

    New Kia Stonic UK pricing announced

  7. Caterham reaches record sales in 2017

    Caterham reaches record sales in 2017

Related Specs

  1. 2001 Infiniti FX45 Concept

    Engine: V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp, Torque: 406.75 nm / 300.0 ft lbs

  2. 2002 Infiniti FX45 Concept

    Engine: VK45 V8, Power: 253.5 kw / 339.9 bhp @ 6400 rpm, Torque: 451.49 nm / 333.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  3. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  4. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

  5. 2010 Bentley Azure T

    Engine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm

New Vehicles

2018 Infiniti QX80 - official teaser pictures2018 Infiniti QX80 - official teaser pictures
The third generation Infiniti QX80 will be officially unveiled during the Dubari Motor Show, the event which will kick off on November 17. According to ...

Concept Cars

Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las VegasHyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...

Custom Cars

Land Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie OliverLand Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie Oliver
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV ...

Future Cars

GM outlines its zero-emissions plansGM outlines its zero-emissions plans
Since it introduced the Chevrolet Volt, its first electric vehicle, GM entered a path that was supposed to lead to a complete electrification of the range. ...

Market News

Skoda enjoys record sales in SeptemberSkoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...

Gadgets

Nissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your carNissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your car
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...

Various News

First Polestar model - teaser picturesFirst Polestar model - teaser pictures
A few months ago, Volvo announced that Polestar will become an independent sub-brand of the company. Now, Polestar is ready to unveil their first model. ...

Motorsports

BMW M8 GTE - First official picturesBMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...

Videos

2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car2018 Audi A8 review. The new German model is the most tech savvy car
Audi A8 was launched a few months ago and now we have the chance to see the first proper video review of the car. After the official presentation, we ...
Copyright CarSession.com