Infiniti Black S grade developed with Renault Sport Formula One
23 March 2017 14:55:03
|Tweet
Renault wants to bring its Formula 1 expertise on the road and also wants Infiniti brand to benefit from it. So together with the Japanese premium brand, Renault Sport Formula One division decided to develop a special performance grade, called Project Black S, featuring technology inspired by Formula One.
Suggesting a radical reinterpretation of the Infiniti Q60 coupe, the Project Black S features a stand-out, aerodynamically-optimized new design. It also hints at how a performance hybrid powertrain – developed in close collaboration with the Renault Sport Formula One Team – could enhance the performance and dynamics of a production car.
The performance hybrid powertrain being explored through Project Black S features an 'energy recovery system' (ERS) to harvest energy, deploying recovered electric power to boost power and torque. The result is lag-free acceleration. Inspired by the dual-hybrid system proven in Formula One, the technology does not yet exist in a current road car.
Project Black S also suggests how lightweight 21-inch wheels and wider performance tires could be deployed for greater traction, while hinting at a weight reduction program. A 'Black S' production car could also benefit from further tuning and modifications to the chassis and suspension.
The concept vehicle is finished in matte grey and black. Gloss black trim replaces the chrome found on the standard car, which surrounds the double-arch grille and lines the crescent-cut C-pillar.
A new 'Black S' grade, showcased by the new concept, could represent the maximum level of performance offered by Infiniti.
The unveiling of the Project Black S concept at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show will help to gauge potential interest in high-performance derivatives of Infiniti cars.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2003 Infiniti G35 Sport CoupeEngine: V6, Power: 208.8 kw / 280 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 366.07 nm / 270 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Hyundai RN30 Concept is a real mean machine
Along with the new generation Hyundai i30, the Korean manufacturer also unveiled a sporty and high performance N concept, that is called RN30 and it will ...
Along with the new generation Hyundai i30, the Korean manufacturer also unveiled a sporty and high performance N concept, that is called RN30 and it will ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Gadgets
Ford introduces Pedestrian Detection with night vision
Adults can also be afraid of the dark. Especially when they are driving. Worries over night blindness, and fear of hitting someone – or something – ...
Adults can also be afraid of the dark. Especially when they are driving. Worries over night blindness, and fear of hitting someone – or something – ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
New Mazda RT24-P is ready for some action
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
Videos
Can you do some proper rallying in a BMW i3?
BMW i3 is a vehicle created for city-life. The electric mini car has an electric motor and a new battery that can give you up to 320 kilometers. ...
BMW i3 is a vehicle created for city-life. The electric mini car has an electric motor and a new battery that can give you up to 320 kilometers. ...